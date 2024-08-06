RCP acting president responds to racist and Islamophobic violence

Senior censor and vice president for education and training, Dr Mumtaz Patel, who is acting as RCP president, condemns the violent behaviour that we’ve seen on the streets of UK cities this week.

Dear colleagues,

Fellows, members and staff of the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) have been shocked at the awful racist and Islamophobic attacks that have taken place in UK cities over the past week.

As a college, we strongly condemn this unacceptable behaviour.

This violence has had an impact on thousands of our NHS staff and their families. Many are feeling scared. Some have been attacked and abused on their way between their home and their workplace.

Being from a minority ethnic group and Muslim myself, I know how this feels, and I urge people to stop this behaviour. Any form of hate or abuse is not acceptable. We cannot tolerate this.

We at the RCP are proud to work with people from many different backgrounds and cultures. The NHS owes so much to the ideas of those who speak a variety of languages, celebrate different festivals, and live diverse lives. Day in, day out, we learn so much from each other.

The RCP is, and will continue to be, firmly committed to diversity, inclusion and providing a safe, supportive working environment.

Racist violence has no place in our cities and on our streets. Here at the RCP, we are all thinking of our colleagues and their communities, including those in Liverpool, our home in the north of England. Friends, we stand with you.

I hope you can stay safe.

With my very best wishes,

Mumtaz

Dr Mumtaz Patel

Acting as RCP president

Senior censor and vice president for education and training