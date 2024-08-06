Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,531 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,888 in the last 365 days.

Durham School Services Teams Up with the City School District of Albany to Forge New Transportation Partnership

Durham School Services Bus

We are looking forward to this partnership, and to working with Durham to provide safe, reliable, consistent transportation to and from school during the 2024-25 school year and beyond.”
— Joseph Hochreiter, Superintendent, City School District of Albany
ALBANY, NY, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting this fall, Durham School Services (DSS), a leader in student transportation, will begin providing transportation for the City School District of Albany’s students. Durham School Services currently serves 12 communities in New York and is excited to start its new partnership with the City School District of Albany. This new partnership is a significant development coming off the heels of another new East Coast partnership announced by Durham in late June with the Columbia Borough School District in Pennsylvania.

As part of this new partnership, DSS will service 19 routes for the school district, including regular and special needs routes. All buses will be equipped with the latest safety technology, including DriveCam, Zonar, and bus patrol stop arms.

“We are excited to welcome Durham as one of our yellow bus partners for the upcoming school year,” said City School District of Albany Superintendent Joseph Hochreiter. “The additional capacity Durham offers will help us expand our number of daily routes and allow us to build back to pre-pandemic levels of service for our students and families. We are looking forward to this partnership, and to working with Durham to provide safe, reliable, consistent transportation to and from school during the 2024-25 school year and beyond.”

“This continued expansion in the east is an impressive feat by our teams and is an excellent representation of our Company’s reliable and safe reputation,” said Brett Wester, Region Manager, Durham School Services. “Our team is excited to get started officially this fall, and in the meantime, our office and maintenance teams are preparing diligently to ensure a successful school start-up. We thank the School District for their trust in us and are thrilled for the opportunity to serve the students and community the best way we know how – safely, on time, and ready to learn.”

-END-

About Durham School Services: As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.

Edward Flavin
National Express LLC
+1 630-297-1064
email us here

You just read:

Durham School Services Teams Up with the City School District of Albany to Forge New Transportation Partnership

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more