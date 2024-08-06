Clearmind Medicine: New Scientific Publication Shows MEAI's Potential as a Novel Weight Loss Drug

Vancouver, Canada, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND), (FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, today announced that a new article published by Baraghithy et al, revealed promising results from a recent study on 5-methoxy-2-aminoindane (MEAI) for combating obesity. The study was meticulously conducted by a team of experts led by Prof. Joseph Tam, head of the Obesity and Metabolism Laboratory at the School of Pharmacy in the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Key findings from the study include:

Weight loss: MEAI significantly reduced diet-induced obesity in mice by decreasing fat mass while preserving lean mass.

Improved Metabolism: MEAI significantly improved glycemic control by reducing hyperglycemia, glucose intolerance and hyperinsulinemia, highlighting its therapeutic potential in regulating glucose metabolism.

Fatty liver disease: MEAI decreased fatty liver by lowering liver triglyceride and cholesterol levels, mainly through inhibiting new lipid synthesis and reducing fat accumulation.

Increased Energy Expenditure: MEAI increased energy expenditure and fat utilization while maintaining a similar food consumption.

Activity: MEAI increased activity-specific energy expenditure without overstimulation supporting its potential to impact energy balance.

These findings are based on the results from Clearmind Medicine’s study aimed to investigate the ability of MEAI to modulate metabolism and counteract obesity. This comprehensive study was published in ACS Pharmacology and Translational Science, https://pubs.acs.org/doi/epdf/10.1021/acsptsci.4c00353 .

Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, CEO of Clearmind Medicine, commented, "The newly published paper shows the efficacy of MEAI as a promising therapeutic approach for weight loss and normalization of metabolic disorders. The comprehensive experiments demonstrate the ability of MEAI to significantly reduce weight by lowering the fat mass, improve the body's metabolic function and lower fat accumulation in the liver, all of which position this treatment as a potential breakthrough in the treatment of obesity. We are excited by the potential of MEAI, which may position it at the forefront of weight loss treatments, even compared to the marketed treatments in the percentage of weight loss, its unique mechanism of action, the easy administration and in the fact that no food consumption constrains are required."

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a clinical-stage psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of nineteen patent families including 28 granted patents. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWY0.”

