Rev Adds Enterprise Software Advisor John McCracken to its Board of Directors

McCracken will support Rev’s go-to-market strategy as it expands from B2C to B2B

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rev , the world’s most accurate speech-to-text provider, today appointed John McCracken to its Board of Directors. McCracken brings decades of experience in guiding go-to-market strategies for global enterprises and scaling emerging businesses. His expertise will be invaluable as Rev expands its offerings with the upcoming SaaS launch of VoiceHub , its new productivity platform.



McCracken has a proven track record of helping early stage companies across industries build scale and muscle around enterprise SaaS platforms. He is currently a Senior Operating Advisor at Warburg Pincus where he is responsible for sales execution and go-to-market strategy. He is also a board member and advisor to a number of enterprise software companies including A-LIGN, Movius Corp., and Combat Control Foundation.

“Rev’s advancements in speech technology have already set a high standard in the B2C market,” said McCracken. “With my experience in guiding companies from B2C to B2B and achieving multi-billion dollar successes, I’m excited to join Rev’s board. Together, we’ll enhance the go-to-market strategy for its enterprise solutions and accelerate our entry into the SaaS domain.”

McCracken’s key focus area as he joins the board will be to focus on improving the experience for existing customers from an enterprise-level standpoint, with a particular focus on legal, media, market research, and corporate sectors. He will also lead strategy and execution on a top-down approach that introduces Rev to executive teams, to grow and expand beyond Rev’s existing 1M+ users and 125K+ customer base.

"John’s proven leadership and extensive experience with Silicon Valley go-to-market strategies make him an invaluable addition as we prepare to launch VoiceHub,” said Jason Chicola, CEO and co-founder of Rev. “Rev is already trusted by two-thirds of Fortune 500 companies, positioning us to enter the enterprise market with solutions that accurately capture multi-channel audio even in challenging environments, generate instant AI summaries and data sets, and handle large volumes of spoken data. This will boost productivity, reduce meeting fatigue, and ultimately drive higher revenue for businesses across the globe.”

To learn more about Rev, visit Rev.com .

About Rev

Rev is a speech technology company, built to unlock the full power of human speech. Rev offers human-AI solutions to help the world's communicators and creators transform audio and video into meaningful knowledge. Designed for accuracy and scale, Rev produces transcripts, subtitles, and closed captions with 99% accuracy. Equipped with 6.5 million hours of real-world data and a community of human transcriptionists, Rev elevates any audio and video operation with time-saving AI and human-led speech-to-text solutions for creating content at speed. Further, Rev offers custom API builds on top of transcription services to further increase engagement and capabilities. Do more with every word at Rev.com .