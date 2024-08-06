2XO Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Announces French Oak, A New Release in the Award Winning Oak Series

Renowned Blender Dixon Dedman introduces a new everyday blend using his pioneering double oak technique





LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the award-winning launch of American Oak, 2XO (“Two Times Oak”) Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and renowned American whiskey blender Dixon Dedman are excited to announce the release of French Oak. French Oak is the second release in the Oak Series, a collection of everyday offerings where Dixon will match the profile of each batch for consistent taste and character. French Oak (SRP $49.99) is available nationwide and online at ReserveBar .



French Oak features Dixon’s pioneering double oak technique, where he inserts chains of charred oak (in this case charred French oak) into barrels with a moderate amount of rye in the mashbill (18%). This technique allows Dixon to intensify the maturation process by creating more surface area for the liquid in the barrels to interact with the chains of charred oak, elevating the combination of flavors. French Oak moves from sweet rich caramel on the front palate, to savory notes of coffee and cinnamon on the mid-palate, finishing with a mild peppery spice. It will be an ongoing offering and can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, and in craft cocktails such as a Manhattan or an Espresso Martini.

“Adding a French Oak version of the Oak Series is a natural progression,” says Dixon. “It is a great compliment to the traditional vanilla to peppery notes found in American Oak because French Oak lends itself to more baking spices and richer, savory, and caramel notes. The addition of French Oak further builds out the 2XO offerings and shows how the emphasis on additional oak during maturation can impart and build unique profiles while starting with the same base. I love the response we’ve received on French Oak, and am excited to continue to explore additional opportunities in the future to grow the Oak Series.”

French Oak follows previous award winning 2XO releases, including American Oak (94 points from Wine Enthusiast, 2024 ASCOT Gold), The Kiawah Blend (2024 SFWSC Gold, 2024 ASCOT Gold), The Tribute Blend (2024 SFWSC Gold, 2024 ASCOT Gold), The Innkeeper’s Blend (2023 SFWSC Gold, 2023 ASCOT Double Platinum), The Phoenix Blend (2023 SFWSC Double Gold, 2023 ASCOT Double Platinum), and Gem of Kentucky (2024 ASCOT Double Platinum).

All 2XO Kentucky straight bourbon whiskeys are crafted in partnership with Prestige Beverage Group, an industry leading importer and brand innovator of award-winning wines and spirits. Together, Dixon and Prestige Beverage Group aim to offer the most unique, sought-after whiskey blends to spirits enthusiasts everywhere. Learn more about 2XO and French Oak at www.2xowhiskey.com and follow @2xowhiskey on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About 2XO:

2XO Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey was created by renowned American whiskey blender Dixon Dedman. Dixon grew up on the Kentucky whiskey trail infusing the learnings from industry legends with his culinary expertise from running his family’s business, the famed and James Beard award-winning Beaumont Inn. He was originally known for his high-proof, robust Kentucky Owl Straight Bourbon and Rye Whiskey blends, a brand he relaunched in 2014 from his great-great grandfather, C.M. Dedman, after it went dark in 1916 around the time of Prohibition.

2XO, meaning Two Times Oak, refers to the blending process Dixon pioneered where every 2XO expression has additional oak exposure. The additional oak interaction builds the sweetness to balance out the spice from the rye in the mash bills and creates a unique combination of intense flavors, character, and complexity with each expression.

The 2XO brand consists of an everyday blend offering (Oak Series), a series of limited-time, small batch blend offerings (Icon Series), and a series of single barrel releases (Gem of Kentucky). Dixon’s blends have garnered awards and recognition, earning their place among the finest American whiskeys in recent memory. He has been featured in The New York Times, Forbes, Robb Report, Esquire, Food and Wine, Playboy, Maxim, Garden & Gun, Whisky Advocate and more.

About Prestige Beverage Group:

Prestige Beverage Group is a leader in the alcoholic beverage space, developing and importing a global portfolio of wine and spirit brands to provide consumers with a diverse range of innovative, quality products. Founded in 1974, Minnesota-based Prestige Beverage Group encompasses a portfolio of 70-plus brands, including Kinky Beverages, Risata Wines, Yes Way Rosé, Windsor Canadian, and LANA Tequila. For more information about Prestige, please visit www.prestigebevgroup.com .

