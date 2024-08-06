Enviri Corporation to participate in upcoming investor conferences

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI), a global, market-leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that Company leaders will be participating in the following investor conferences:



Raymond James Industrial & Energy Showcase (Virtual)

Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024

Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024

About Enviri

Enviri is transforming the world to green, as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at www.enviri.com.