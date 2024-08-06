Acuity Insights Hosts Virtual Higher Education Summit Featuring Innovative Strategies for Holistic Admissions and Program Success

The Holistic Success Summit is a virtual, day-long event featuring world-class higher education professionals who will deliver valuable sessions and talks that will empower higher education institutions to broaden education pathways and enhance student and program success

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Insights, the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education, announces the Holistic Success Summit, a free virtual event that will run on Thursday, August 22, 2024. The Summit will connect like-minded professionals in the education space and cover a variety of topics, including admissions, program management, data and insights, and student retention.



Who is the Holistic Success Summit for?

The Summit is designed for higher education professionals and leaders, including:

Admissions and enrollment management leaders and professionals

Provosts, Registrars, Deans, and Directors and their team members

Deans, Directors and administrative leaders at medical schools and other health professions programs

Assessment, Curriculum, Student Affairs, Academic Affairs, and Office of Medical Education Deans, Directors, and their teams

Deans and Directors of Educational Technology and Information Technology



Keynote Speaker Ron Tite speaks on finding creativity in the chaos

From big-picture macroeconomic trends and issues of public policy to student expectations and hybrid work environments, higher education leaders have a lot to grapple with. Best-selling author, speaker, producer, and entrepreneur Ron Tite will deliver a keynote on how higher education leaders can use creativity to overcome challenges and achieve personal and organizational growth.

In the session, Tite will encourage leaders to focus on a sense of purpose that is defined by bold actions. In this humorous and insightful session, attendees won’t only be informed about the power of creativity – they’ll be inspired to embrace it.

Additional speakers and panelists include:

Dr. Kaitlin Bynkoski, Pharm.D, Director of Admissions & Undergrad Affairs, University of Waterloo, School of Pharmacy

Dr. Cynthia Perry, Ph.D, Associate Academic Dean for Admissions, Texas Tech University

Ian Wilhelm, Deputy Managing Editor for The Chronicle of Higher Education

Dr. Allison Ownby, Ph.D, Assistant Dean, University of Texas Health Science Center

Dr. Dafydd Davies, M.D., Dalhousie University, Faculty of Medicine

Dr. Mike Roscoe Ph.D., PA-C, Director of Simulation, Clinical Associate Professor Family Medicine, Indiana University School of Medicine – Evansville

Dr. Lyndal-Parker-Newlyn, Associate Professor, School of Medicine, University of Wollongong

Dr. Brigham C. Willis, M.D., Founding Dean, University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine

Dr. Deborah Chang, Ph.D, Director of Curriculum Evaluation, UT Health San Antonio



“The Holistic Success Summit provides the opportunity for higher education professionals to engage in innovative sessions with world-class leaders and speakers. You can expect to leave the event feeling equipped with actionable strategies that can be implemented for holistic success at your own institution,” says Matt Holland, CEO of Acuity Insights. “I’m proud that Acuity Insights is enabling higher education leaders to get invaluable insights from their peers and help them stay ahead of the curve in the ever-changing higher education landscape.”

About Acuity Insights

Acuity Insights is the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education. The company’s solutions help higher education institutions deliver on their mission holistically, considering the whole student, widening pathways into higher education, and ensuring both student and program success. Recognized as one of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 companies for 2021 and 2022, Acuity’s solutions are used by nearly 600 higher education programs worldwide. Its Casper situational judgment test (SJT), taken by more than 150,000 applicants every year, is the most widely used open-response SJT in higher education and is backed by almost 20 years of efficacy research. For more information, visit acuityinsights.com .

