Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. to Present at the 2024 Gateway Conference in San Francisco, CA

MIDLAND, Pa., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) (“Mawson” or “the Company”), a publicly traded digital infrastructure company, announced that it will be presenting at the 2024 Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held September 4-5 in San Francisco, CA.



Mawson's CEO and President, Rahul Mewawalla, is scheduled to present and speak on Thursday, September 5th at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) or 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). For additional information, please email IR@mawsoninc.com.

The 2024 Annual Gateway conference plans to bring together selected growth companies with investors, analysts, partners, and other capital markets constituents across sectors such as technology, cleantech, consumer, industrials, and financial services. Senior leadership and company executives from over 100 invite-only companies will be joining investors and analysts at this conference. For the list of invited CEOs and companies, please see https://www.gateway-grp.com/conference.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is building the next generation digital infrastructure platform. Our innovation, technology, and operational expertise enables us to operate and optimize digital infrastructure to accelerate the digital economy including the growth of digital assets, artificial intelligence, and other high-performance computing solutions using a carbon-free energy approach. For more information, visit: https://www.mawsoninc.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Mawson cautions that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as “scheduled to” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “will,” among others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Mawson’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the possibility of Mawson’s need and ability to raise additional capital, the development and acceptance of digital asset networks and digital assets and their protocols and software, the reduction in incentives to mine digital assets over time, the costs associated with digital asset mining, the volatility in the value and prices of cryptocurrencies and further or new regulation of digital assets. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Mawson is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Mawson’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024, and Mawson’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 21, 2023, November 13, 2023, and May 15, 2024, and in other filings Mawson has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Mawson undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

