Banzai Welcomes 1,255 Customers in 2024, Demonstrating Robust Adoption and Customer Loyalty

Marketing technology company maintains strong organic growth with customer wins

SEATTLE, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the “Company”), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, is thrilled to announce 147 additional customers in July 2024 in addition to 1,108 customers in the first half of 2024. In 2024, Banzai has added users including Cisco, Nextiva, Sprinklr, Globe Life Insurance, and LoanDepot. This includes 867 new customers and 388 reactivating customers, highlighting Banzai’s strong organic growth and customer loyalty.



The new and returning customers represent various industries, such as software, technology, healthcare, and finance. These organizations utilize Banzai’s platform to improve their marketing efforts and efficiently engage their pipeline.

“It’s incredibly gratifying to see 147 new and reactivating logos such as Community Brands, Sprinklr, VAST Data, and Infinidat trusting Banzai in July,” said Joe Davy, CEO of Banzai. “We are excited to support these organizations in growing their businesses and achieving marketing success.”

Banzai has seen a dramatic acceleration in its Reach business and continues to innovate and expand its offerings. Recent enhancements to its platform provide even more robust data-driven insights and seamless user experiences. These developments are part of Banzai’s strategy to stay ahead in the dynamic marketing technology landscape and to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

“We are especially proud of the 388 reactivating customers so far this year,” said Rachel Stanley, VP of Customer Experience. “Their return underscores the long-term benefits and trust they place in Banzai’s solutions. It validates our ongoing efforts to provide exceptional service and continuous improvement.”

As Banzai looks forward to the remainder of 2024, the company remains committed to driving growth, fostering customer success, and delivering cutting-edge marketing technology solutions.

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers achieve their mission, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai customers include Square, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others. Learn more at www.banzai.io . For investors, please visit https://ir.banzai.io/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “target,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “propose,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Banzai International, Inc.’s (the “Company’s”): future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing, future or ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to the Company’s industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for retaining existing or acquiring new customers, increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives; and product areas of focus and additional products that may be sold in the future. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which the Company operates, customer demand, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory and other factors, such as the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors,” and in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Investors

Alvin Yip

Interim CFO, Banzai

alvin.yip@banzai.io

Media

Rachel Meyrowitz

Director, Demand Generation, Banzai

rachel.meyrowitz@banzai.io