Expion360 Partners with K-Z Recreational Vehicles, a Division of Thor Industries, Inc., to Provide Advanced Lithium Battery Solutions

Expion360 51.2V 60Ah Edge VHC Heated Batteries Offered in Boondocker Package and New Group 27 12.8V 100Ah VHC Heated Batteries Available as an Option for the Off the Grid Solar Package

REDMOND, Ore., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expion360 Inc. (Nasdaq: XPON) (“Expion360” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage solutions, today announced a partnership with K-Z Recreational Vehicles (“K-Z RV”), a subsidiary of Thor Industries, Inc. This collaboration will integrate Expion360's cutting-edge battery technology into K-Z RV's premium offerings, enhancing the off-grid capabilities of their vehicles.





K-Z RV’s Boondocker package, renowned for its exceptional off-grid features, will now include three Expion360 51.2V 60Ah Edge VHC heated batteries, with an option to expand to a fourth battery. The integration of Expion360’s advanced battery technology and the expert system integration is provided by Wellspring Solar. The system features full integration with Victron’s Cerbo GX for real-time communication with Expion360’s battery management system (“BMS”).

These batteries will be available in the Durango and Durango Gold fifth-wheel models.

"We are thrilled to partner with K-Z Recreational Vehicles, a respected name in the RV industry and a part of Thor Industries, Inc.," said Brian Schaffner, CEO of Expion360. "This collaboration allows us to bring our cutting-edge lithium battery technology to a broader audience, providing K-Z RV customers with reliable and efficient power solutions for their outdoor adventures."

In addition to the Boondocker package, K-Z RV will offer two of Expion360's new Group 27 100Ah VHC Heated batteries as an option to their standard Off the Grid solar package. This upgrade will be available across the Durango, Durango Gold, and Durango Half-Ton models.

Brent Froman, General Manager at K-Z RV, commented, "At K-Z RV, we are committed to offering our customers the best in RV technology and innovation. By partnering with Expion360, we can provide advanced lithium battery options that enhance the off-grid experience. We are excited to offer these high-quality power solutions in our Durango and Durango Gold models, as well as in the Durango Half-Ton."

About K-Z Recreational Vehicles

K-Z Recreational Vehicles, a subsidiary of Thor Industries, Inc., is dedicated to designing and manufacturing RVs that promote the enjoyment of the great outdoors. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Shipshewana, Indiana, K-Z RV is renowned for its commitment to quality, fairness, courtesy, and integrity. The company produces several popular brands of towable recreational vehicles, including Connect, Durango, Escape, Sportsmen, Sportster, Venom, and the Venture RV line, which includes Sonic, Stratus, and SportTrek.

K-Z RV operates a state-of-the-art production facility covering 530,000 square feet, with over 600 employees and 12 product lines offering more than 150 floor plans. The company prides itself on being one of the most innovative RV manufacturers in North America, continually leading the industry with new and inventive products. For more information, please visit K-Z RV.

About Wellspring Solar

Wellspring Solar, an industry leader in off-grid solar and battery solutions, has been a pivotal partner in the integration of complex energy systems for recreational and residential applications since 1995. Their expertise in system design and implementation ensures optimal performance and reliability.

For additional information about Wellspring Solar, please visit www.wellspringsolar.com.

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader in premium lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles and marine applications, with residential and industrial applications under development. On December 19, 2023, the Company announced its entrance into the home energy storage market with the introduction of two premium LiFePO4 battery storage systems that enable residential and small business customers to create their own stable micro-energy grid and lessen the impact of increasing power fluctuations and outages. Please find the press release here.

The Company’s lithium-ion batteries feature half the weight of standard lead-acid batteries while delivering three times the power and ten times the number of charging cycles. Expion360 batteries also feature better construction and reliability compared to other lithium-ion batteries on the market due to their superior design and quality materials. Specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS and solid mechanical connections help provide top performance and safety. With Expion360 batteries, adventurers can enjoy the most beautiful and remote places on Earth even longer.

The Company is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon. Expion360 lithium-ion batteries are available today through more than 300 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs across the country. To learn more about the Company, visit expion360.com.

