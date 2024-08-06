Lucrative Incentive for Biotechs as Global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market Forecasted to Reach $30.8 Billion By 2033   

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The growth of the Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market is directly influenced by the increasing prevalence of Alzheimer's disease globally. The higher incidence of this neurodegenerative disorder has significantly elevated the demand for therapeutic solutions. Alzheimer's is characterized as a chronic brain condition that frequently results in dementia, particularly in older individuals. It adversely affects memory, cognitive function, and disrupts daily routines. Advanced age is a significant factor in increasing the likelihood of developing this condition… Other risk factors involve cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke, and conditions related to vascular health. Notably, there is no singular test for diagnosing Alzheimer's disease. The global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market is witnessing robust growth driven by a combination of factors. The escalating aging population, particularly in developed nations, is contributing to a rising prevalence of Alzheimer's disease. Advances in diagnostic tools, neuroimaging, and molecular biomarkers are enabling earlier and more accurate diagnosis, facilitating timely interventions. Immunotherapy, such as Aducanumab, and the exploration of various drug classes like cholinesterase inhibitors and NMDA receptor antagonists, signify an evolving landscape in therapeutic approaches. Active biotech, pharma companies in the markets this week include: Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) (ANVS Profile), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), GSK plc (NYSE: GSK), Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO).

According to a recent Market.us report, the global Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics Market size is forecasted to exceed USD 30.8 Billion by 2033, with a promising CAGR of 18.8%from 2024 to 2033. The report said: “Additionally, the market is propelled by ongoing research efforts, increased funding, and strategic partnerships to develop novel drugs and therapies. Despite past challenges, the continuous pursuit of innovative solutions and a deeper understanding of the multifaceted nature of Alzheimer's disease are fueling optimism for sustained market growth and improved outcomes for patients in the foreseeable future. Economic conditions play a crucial role in determining the overall healthcare landscape, affecting funding, research, and patient access to treatments. Government healthcare policies and regulations, particularly those related to drug approvals and reimbursement, significantly impact the market. Additionally, demographic trends, such as aging populations in many regions, contribute to the prevalence of Alzheimer's disease, driving demand for therapeutics. Economic stability and healthcare infrastructure also influence the affordability and accessibility of treatments.”

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Reveals Preclinical Data on Buntanetap in Combination with GLP-1 Agonist Trulicity® for Enhanced Alzheimer's Treatment - Annovis Bio Inc. (“Annovis” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical drug platform company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD), today announced new preclinical data demonstrating the synergistic effect of its lead compound, buntanetap, when combined with the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) agonist dulaglutide (Trulicity®) in a mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease.

GLP-1 agonists, commonly used to treat diabetes, weight loss, and heart conditions, are now showing promising potential in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Recent data presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference® (AAIC®) 2024 revealed that another GLP-1 agonist, liraglutide (Victoza), was able to decrease cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s patients by 18% and reduce brain shrinkage in regions responsible for cognitive functions.

In 2018, Annovis Bio published data showing that buntanetap fully restored memory, learning, and synaptic potentiation in an Alzheimer’s mouse model (Teich et al. 2018). Building on this research, Annovis recently investigated whether combining buntanetap with the GLP-1 agonist dulaglutide would produce a synergistic effect in the same animal model. The results were compelling: while buntanetap alone restored cognitive function to 100% and dulaglutide alone to 80%, the combination of these two compounds not only restored cognitive function but also enhanced it beyond levels seen in healthy controls. CONTINUED... Read this full press release and more news for Annovis Bio here

Other recent developments in the biotech industry of note include:

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) recently announced positive topline results from the SUMMIT phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of tirzepatide injection (5 mg, 10 mg or 15 mg) in adults with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and obesity. Tirzepatide demonstrated statistically significant improvements in both primary endpoints with a reduction in the risk of heart failure outcomes, assessed as a composite endpoint, and improvements in heart failure symptoms and physical limitations, as measured by the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire (KCCQ) Clinical Summary Score (CSS), compared with placebo.

All key secondary endpoints were also met, including improvement in exercise capacity as measured by the 6-Minute Walk-Test Distance (6MWD), reduction in the inflammation marker high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP), and mean body weight reduction from baseline at 52 weeks. For the efficacy estimand,iitirzepatide led to a 15.7% body weight reduction compared to 2.2% for placebo. For the treatment-regimen estimand, tirzepatide led to a 13.9% body weight reduction compared to 2.2% for placebo.

GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) recently announced the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly) in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel (chemotherapy) followed by Jemperli as a single agent for the treatment of adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. This approval broadens the previous indication for Jemperli plus chemotherapy to include patients with mismatch repair proficient (MMRp)/microsatellite stable (MSS) tumors who represent 70-75% of patients diagnosed with endometrial cancer and who have limited treatment options. The supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) supporting this expanded indication received Priority Review and was approved ahead of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) recently announced that the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion for an update of the Wegovy®(semaglutide 2.4 mg) label to reflect data from the SELECT cardiovascular outcomes trial, demonstrating a risk reduction of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) including cardiovascular death, non-fatal heart attack (myocardial infarction) or non-fatal stroke in adults with established cardiovascular disease (CVD) and either overweight or obesity (initial BMI ≥27 kg/m2) without diabetes.

The SELECT trial demonstrated that Wegovy® statistically significantly reduced the risk of MACE by 20% compared to placebo when added to standard of care. In addition, the findings from SELECT showed that over a period of up to five years, risk reductions in MACE were achieved regardless of baseline age, sex, race, ethnicity, body mass index (BMI) and level of renal function impairment. The exact mechanism of cardiovascular risk reduction has not been established but is likely multifactorial.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) recently reported financial results for the second quarter of 2024 and raised its full-year 2024 guidance for both Revenues and Adjusted diluted EPS. The second-quarter 2024 earnings presentation and accompanying prepared remarks from management as well as the quarterly update to Pfizer’s R&D pipeline can be found at www.pfizer.com .

Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are driving progress toward our 2024 strategic priorities through solid execution across the company. I am pleased with the strong performance of our product portfolio in the second quarter led by several of our acquired products, key in-line brands and recent commercial launches. Notably, we achieved exceptional growth in our Oncology portfolio, with strong revenue contribution from our legacy-Seagen products. "Overall, I am encouraged by our performance in the first half of 2024 and we remain focused on making a difference in the lives of patients as we continue to advance and strengthen our company."

