Department of Homeland Security renews Verizon Business’s 10-year $176 million contract

WASHINGTON, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Emergency Communications Division (ECD) of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has awarded Verizon Business a 10-year contract to provide Government Emergency Telecommunications Service (GETS) and Wireless Priority Service (WPS) valued at $176M.

This contract, first awarded in 1993, positions Verizon as a key strategic partner in helping DHS improve mission-critical communication systems for national security and emergency preparedness (NS/EP) efforts.

First responders from federal - including Tribal Law Enforcement - state and local public safety agencies can also access Verizon’s WPS through Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology built for first responders to meet their unique and evolving needs.

“Verizon’s reputation as a go-to digital transformation partner to the federal government has long standing roots with DHS,” said Michael Adams, Associate Vice President for Federal Civilian Services at Verizon. “We are dedicated to supporting mission critical communications for the ECD, as well as a number of other federal agencies with locations across the country.”

For three decades, Verizon has partnered with public safety agencies on the front lines, helping enable mission-critical communications and offering everything from a dedicated crisis response team to nationwide access to nearly 600 deployable communication assets.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies and emergency responders on a 24/7 basis. Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team members set up portable cell sites, Wi-Fi hotspots, charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

Media Contact:
Geoffrey Basye
202-748-1882
geoffrey.basye@verizon.com


