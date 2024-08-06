Emergent BioSolutions Expands NARCAN® Nasal Spray Distribution Capabilities to Enhance Customer Delivery Experience Across the Country

Customer-focused approach and continued investments in NARCAN® Nasal Spray supply-readiness efforts help ensure opioid emergency preparedness

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) announced the introduction of a new NARCANDirect™ distribution center in Nevada to further demonstrate its commitment to broadening access to NARCAN® Nasal Spray nationwide. This new facility allows Emergent to further meet the increased demand for naloxone by now having coast-to-coast distribution mechanisms in place to continue to provide faster, more efficient delivery to public interest customers, as well as other purchasing entities.

NARCANDirect™ is an online portal that enables qualified direct purchasers, such as emergency medical services, law enforcement, fire departments, government agencies, schools/universities, and community-based naloxone distribution programs, to purchase and ship NARCAN® Nasal Spray directly.

“Fighting the opioid epidemic requires a multi-faceted, highly collaborative approach, and the needs of our public interest partners remain a top priority as they work diligently on the frontlines of this epidemic,” said Paul Williams, senior vice president, products head at Emergent. “As part of our continued commitment to respond to the ongoing epidemic, we are introducing this new NARCANDirect™ distribution enhancement that will further ensure our West Coast customers can access NARCAN® Nasal Spray and can continue to make a positive impact in their communities.”

Since the prescription launch of NARCAN® Nasal Spray in 2016, approximately 64 million doses have been distributed across the U.S. and Canada. In 2023, Emergent delivered approximately 11 million cartons (~22 million doses), and remains committed to ensuring broad access, awareness and strong supply to meet expected growing demand in 2024 to support distribution efforts across the country.

About NARCAN® Nasal Spray

NARCAN® Nasal Spray is a pure opioid antagonist indicated for emergency use to reverse known or suspected opioid overdose, as manifested by respiratory and/or severe central nervous system depression.

While NARCAN® Nasal Spray can be administered by a non-health care professional, it is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical care. Always call 911 as soon as an opioid overdose is suspected, before administering NARCAN® Nasal Spray. Always read the label and follow the directions for use.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and enhance life. For 25 years, we’ve been at work defending people from things we hope will never happen—so we are prepared just in case they ever do. We provide solutions for complex and urgent public health threats through a portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics that we develop and manufacture for governments and consumers. We also offer a range of integrated contract development and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers. To learn more about how we plan to protect or enhance 1 billion lives by 2030, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

