Twin Disc Approves a Quarterly Cash Dividend

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Disc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWIN), today announced that the Board of Directors (the "Board") approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share payable on September 2, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2024.



About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and control systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government and industrial markets. The Company’s worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. For more information, please visit www.twindisc.com.

Investors:

Riveron

TwinDiscIR@riveron.com

Source: Twin Disc, Incorporated