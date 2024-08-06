Plains All American Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

HOUSTON, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) today announced that the company’s 2023 Sustainability Report Update is now available and can be accessed on the company’s website at plains.com/sustainability. The update is also accessible directly at this link.



About Plains

PAA is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL). PAA owns an extensive network of pipeline gathering and transportation systems, in addition to terminalling, storage, processing, fractionation and other infrastructure assets serving key producing basins, transportation corridors and major market hubs and export outlets in the United States and Canada. On average, PAA handles more than eight million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL.

PAGP is a publicly traded entity that owns an indirect, non-economic controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and logistics companies in North America.

PAA and PAGP are headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit plains.com.

Contacts:

Blake Fernandez

Investor Relations

(866) 809-1291

Leanna Josue

Communications

(866) 809-1290