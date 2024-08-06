Sportradar to Participate in Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference

Submit Release
ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) (“Sportradar” or the “Company”), a leading global sports technology company focused on creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, today announced that Craig Felenstein, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Canaccord Genuity’s 44th Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday August 14, 2024. The fireside chat will take place at 1:30 pm eastern time and will be webcast live at investors.sportradar.com.

About Sportradar
Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, and Bundesliga, Sportradar covers close to a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

