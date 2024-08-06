PHILIPPINES, August 6 - Press Release

August 6, 2024 Bong Go files Senate resolution honoring Carlos Yulo for historic double gold at Paris Olympics Senator Christopher "Bong" Go filed Senate Resolution No. 1100, congratulating gymnast Carlos Yulo for his outstanding performance in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Yulo's historic achievements have firmly established him as a trailblazer in the world of sports. He not only became the first Filipino to clinch double gold medals at a single Olympics but also secured the Philippines' inaugural Olympic gold in artistic gymnastics with his victory in the men's floor exercise. Following this landmark win, Yulo continued his exceptional performance by securing a second gold medal in the men's vault event. Go, in his resolution, highlighted the importance of sports in fostering self-discipline, teamwork, and excellence as outlined in the Philippine Constitution. "It is with immense pride that we recognize Carlos Yulo's remarkable achievements. His dedication and hard work have brought honor to our country and inspired millions," stated Go. He further emphasized the role of such achievements in inspiring the youth to pursue greatness in various fields. Carlos Yulo, 24 years old, made history with an exceptional difficulty score of 6.600--the highest in the Men's Floor Exercise--paired with a flawless execution score of 8.400, culminating in a groundbreaking total of 15.000. This score is the highest ever recorded in the floor exercise category of artistic gymnastics at the Olympics. Following his floor exercise victory, Yulo continued to astonish the world by clinching another gold in the men's vault, thus becoming the first Filipino athlete to win multiple medals in a single Olympics. With a combined score of 15.116, including a phenomenal first vault that scored 15.433, Yulo's performances at the Paris Games have firmly positioned him as a global icon in gymnastics. "This historic victory not only brings pride and joy to our nation but also serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to what the Filipino spirit can achieve on the world stage," Go added in his remarks. In an ambush interview on Monday, August 5, after aiding poor residents in Amadeo, Cavite, Go, who chairs both the Committee on Sports and the Committee on Youth, extended enthusiastic congratulations to Yulo. "Congratulations po kay Golden Boy Carlos Yulo. Bilang chairman ng Committee on Sports at chairman ng Committee on Youth, youth pa po si Carlos Yulo. Isang malaking karangalan ang ginawa mo para sa ating bayan," Go remarked. He reflected on the encouragement he offered to the Olympians before they departed for the games. "Isa lang po ang ipinaalala ko sa kanila. Sabi ko, 'Go, go, go for gold at huwag pong kalimutan na isang beses lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong karangalan na pwedeng maidala sa ating bayan ay gawin na po natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito," he recounted. The senator also noted the historical significance of Yulo's double gold win. "Finally, history po. Dalawang gold sa isang Olympics. So history na po 'yan sa first ever, sa ating Olympian, first ever sa same Olympics. At alam n'yo ang sarap ng pakiramdam, ang sarap pong maging Pilipino sa napanood ko kagabi." In addition to praising Yulo, Go expressed optimism about the prospects of other Filipino athletes still competing in the Olympics. "At mayroon pa tayong pag-asa sa ibang laban. Si Aira (Villegas), si Nesthy (Petecio), may pag-asa pa. Ensured na tayo ng bronze, so ibig sabihin, the least na po 'yon. So marami pang laban. Ang sarap ng pakiramdam. Go, go, go for gold tayo." Go is a long-standing advocate for Filipino athletes. Go, in partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), has actively provided financial backing to the nation's athletes. In June, during a ceremony at the PSC office in Manila, Go and PSC officials distributed checks worth PhP500,000 to each Olympian to aid their preparations for the Paris Olympics. This support underscores his commitment to nurturing Filipino talent on the international stage. Furthermore, following their bronze medal win at the Asian Volleyball Challenge Cup, the Alas Pilipinas Women's Volleyball Team received financial support of PhP200,000 from Go and the PSC, highlighting their ongoing commitment to supporting athletic excellence across various sports. In 2021, Go also supported the PSC's proposal in advocating for additional allowances and incentives for Filipinos who participated and won in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in Japan. As Chair of the Senate Youth Committee, Go continues to urge government to prioritize sports engagement among citizens, not only for elite athletes but also for aspiring youth athletes especially in the grassroots. "Let us continue to support our competing athletes while also exerting efforts to expand grassroots sports programs to provide opportunities for our youth to excel in their chosen fields not only in sports but in life! As I always remind our youth, get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs to keep us healthy and fit!," he urged.