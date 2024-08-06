Attorney General Josh Stein: North Carolina’s Price Gouging Law is in Effect

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed

919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today announced that the price gouging law is in effect after Gov. Roy Cooper declared a statewide state of emergency in anticipation of Tropical Storm Debby.

“Tropical Storm Debby is on track to hit North Carolina,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “While we don’t yet know how significant the damage could be, we do know how to prepare for storms. If you live in the potential path, please monitor news and weather reports, prepare your emergency supplies, and notify my office if you see any price gouging.”

North Carolina’s law against price gouging, or charging too much in times of a crisis, goes into effect when the governor or the legislature declares a state of emergency. In some cases, businesses and industries that are heavily impacted by the incident causing the state of emergency have a reasonable need to increase prices in order to resupply, but they should disclose these increases so people can make informed purchasing decisions. Businesses cannot, however, unreasonably raise the price of goods or services to profit from a state of emergency.

Please report potential price gouging by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or by filing a complaint at https://ncdoj.gov/pricegouging. Our office reviews price gouging complaints closely and Attorney General Stein is prepared to take action against any person or business engaging in price gouging.

Since 2018, Attorney General Stein has brought 12 lawsuits against 29 defendants under North Carolina’s price gouging statute. He has obtained 14 judgments or settlements totaling $1,080,000 against 25 defendants, including a $274,000 settlement that was the largest price gouging settlement in the department’s history.

