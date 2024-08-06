Cibus Achieves Positive Initial Field Trial Results for Stacked Gene Edited Herbicide Tolerant Traits in Rice

Early results of a novel weed management solution using two herbicides show promise.



The first known use of stacked gene edited herbicide tolerant traits in an elite variety of rice to improve weed management.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS), a leading agricultural technology company that develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties, today announced that it has positive initial field trial results of a novel weed management solution for rice farmers. Initial results have shown that using two herbicides provided an excellent weed management system in rice. If ultimately successful, stacking gene edited herbicide tolerant (HT) traits in a rice variety would enable the use of two herbicides with difference modes of action to control weeds. Rice containing stacked gene edited herbicide tolerant traits would allow farmers ultimately to use a comprehensive weed management solution. This stacked trait product would give farmers an excellent solution to manage weeds that impact yield and quality and would be applicable to many rice markets globally, providing a broader weed control solution to further reduce the risk of resistant weeds that often occur over time when using one mode of action herbicide.

Cibus believes stacked traits are a key element of modernizing crop breeding. Gene editing provides the ability to develop complex traits more efficiently and to address major farming yield constraints such as weeds, disease and inefficient fertilizer use. Cibus is seeking to address each of these problems in its trait development pipeline.

Importantly, Cibus is a leader in the development of gene edited traits in plants like herbicide tolerance in Rice. The Company’s plant trait intellectual property is developed using its Rapid Trait Development System (RTDS®) including Gene Repair Oligonucleotides (GRON) and molecular scissors including Transcription activator-like effector nucleases (TALENs).

Jim Radtke, PhD, Senior Vice President of Product Development at Cibus, commented, “The stacking of Cibus’ two gene edited herbicide tolerance traits in rice is representative of our strategy, goal and ability to provide farmers more options in managing weeds. We are encouraged to see initial trial results of our stacked gene edited Rice HT traits.”

Norm Sissons, Senior Vice President Seeds and Traits at Cibus, added, “Cibus continues to provide crop productivity solutions for farmers that focus on both profitability and sustainability. In many parts of the world weed management is often manual labor intensive or utilizes herbicides that are less effective in controlling weeds that compete to reduce rice crop yields. Cibus is committed to bring to market multiple weed management solutions for Rice farmers and these initial results are very encouraging.”

Cibus is a leader in gene edited productivity traits that address critical productivity and sustainability challenges for farmers such as diseases and pests which the United Nations estimates cost the global economy approximately $300 billion annually. Cibus is not a seed company. It is a technology company that uses gene editing to develop and license traits to seed companies in exchange for royalties on seed sales. Cibus' focus is productivity traits for farmers for the major global row crops with large acreage such as canola, corn, rice, soybean, and wheat. Cibus is a technology leader in high throughput gene editing technology that enables Cibus to develop and commercialize plant traits at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding. In total, Cibus has developed a pipeline of five productivity traits. It is commercializing its Pod Shatter Reduction trait in Canola, in addition, it is a leader in weed management traits in Rice with its HT1 and HT3 traits with customers such as Loveland Products (Nutrien Ltd.) and Interoc S.A in the United States and Latin America. Its recent development of stacked herbicide tolerant traits in rice is an important milestone in developing better weed solutions in rice. Its other pipeline traits including Sclerotinia resistance are in advanced greenhouse and field trial stages.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continue," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "might," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "should," "targets," "will," or the negative of these terms and other similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated closing of the offering and the expected use of the proceeds from the offering. Completion of the offering is subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond Cibus’ control, including, without limitation, market conditions, failure to satisfy customary closing conditions and the risk factors and other matters set forth in the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus included in the registration statement and the documents incorporated by reference therein. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made by Cibus’ management, which are based only on information currently available to it when, and speak only as of the date, such statement is made. Cibus does not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by law.

