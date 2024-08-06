Calcium Supplement Market Anticipated to Reach USD 9,223 Million by 2034, Propelled by Breakthrough in Bone Health by Key Players | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The U.S. calcium supplement market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% through 2034. With growing awareness of the negative impacts of calcium deficiency, consumers are increasingly turning to health-enhancing products to improve their well-being. This shift towards balanced diets and healthier lifestyles is driving higher demand for calcium supplements.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide calcium supplement market is slated to witness a 4.8% CAGR through 2034. In 2024, product sales are expected to amount to USD 5,759.5 million. By 2034, the market valuation is estimated to reach USD 9,223 million.



The calcium supplement market is driven by increasing cases of osteoporosis. Low bone mass in adults puts them at risk for this disorder. Children who don’t get sufficient calcium, may not be able to reach their full height potential. As more children and adolescents are at risk of calcium deficiency, convenient formats like calcium chewables are witnessing surging sales.

Players are developing calcium tablets, incorporating the advanced bone health formula, as they take a revolutionary approach to fortifying skeletal foundation. People integrate this formula into their daily routines to unlock a world of benefits that go beyond traditional calcium supplements.

Players like Immunosciences reveal a breakthrough in bone health by incorporating nutrients and vitamins like magnesium, calcium citrate, zinc, Vitamin K, and Vitamin D3 all in one potent tablet. The company’s delectable gummies help enhance bone health, increase calcium absorption, and facilitate improved cardiovascular functioning.

The new tablets are 100% vegetarian and developed in a fully licensed FSSAI-certified facility, maintaining a superior-quality supplement that consumers can trust. Additionally, this product enhances cardiovascular function, strengthens joints and bones, and promotes faster calcium absorption. People managing joint pains, stress and anxiety, and calcium deficiency are key users of these supplements.

Key Takeaways from the Calcium Supplement Market Report

The calcium supplement market is projected to experience a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Adult calcium supplement segment is expected to account for a value share of 72.4% in 2024.

in 2024. Canada is estimated to observe a 4.9% CAGR over the projected period.

over the projected period. In Italy, calcium supplement sales are forecast to register a 5.7% CAGR during the next decade.

during the next decade. Indonesia is slated to register a 5.1% CAGR over the next 10 years.



What are the Current Market Dynamics pertaining to Calcium Supplements market?

In the current times of rapid urbanization, and consequently, an increase in the sedentary lifestyle has led to people suffering from various lifestyle diseases.

This has led to many people suffering because of nutritional deficiency, especially Calcium deficiency, and in this case, women suffer more. Owing to this situation, there has been an increase in the sales of calcium supplements, and people have started consuming more of them.

Calcium deficiency is a common scenario among senior citizens. As they age, bone disorders like osteoporosis become increasingly common. To protect their bone health, they are recommended by health experts to consume calcium supplements. Thus, increased demand for calcium supplements by senior citizens has also led to the rise of the calcium supplements market.

People are becoming aware of the side effects of Calcium deficiency in the body, and as a result of which they start consuming calcium supplements as a part of a balanced diet system that is prepared by nutritionists. This has further upsurged the sales of calcium supplements.

There has also been an increase in the vegan population. They generally do not consume milk. Instead, many of them consume calcium supplements and ensure regular intake of Calcium through these supplements. This is a factor that has further pushed the demand for calcium supplements.

Amongst all the benefits, there are a number of things that people need to remember. There are people who consume calcium supplements in higher dosages. Because of this, they start suffering from various health-related issues like stones, heart diseases, etc. So, people need to be careful with the dosage and should always consult health experts before consuming such supplements.

If we talk in specific about including calcium in the diet, there has been an increase in the consumption of tofu, especially among vegans. The calcium supplement manufacturers should take note of it, and they should find out ways of developing better health supplements, which are much more wholesome than tofu.

What is the Regional Outlook for the Calcium Supplements Market?

North America is the largest market for calcium supplements, followed by Europe. The reason is that people in these regions are well-informed and aware of the side effects of calcium deficiency. Moreover, people in these regions take the right approaches toward following a balanced diet. These are some of the reasons why the demand for calcium supplements has increased in these regions.

However, if we talk about countries with low-income settings, there is a dearth of calcium-rich food and supplements. Governments in such nations are taking proactive measures to provide calcium supplements for people with low-income groups. This move is bound to further increase the demand for calcium supplements.

“Players focus on developing combination supplements to increase their market share. Their focus is on product certification to gain acceptance among potential customers and increase their credibility,” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Competitive Landscape

Key players are developing supplement formulations using calcium citrate as it boosts calcium absorption in the body. Consumers are thus showing a preference for these supplements to enhance their bone health. Players are further developing 100% vegetarian and certified calcium supplements to enhance the product’s acceptance among consumers.

Players are also running campaigns that target women and address their bone health concerns, which is expected to boost product sales across the globe. Leading brands are further launching combination supplements that contain other minerals as well like magnesium, which is essential for bone health. Players are also reaching out to health-conscious consumers via social media marketing and online channels to increase their visibility.

Leading Calcium Supplement Brands are Pfizer (Caltrate), AandZ Pharmaceutical, Amway(Nutrilite), Shanxi Zhendong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Nature Made, By-health Co., Ltd., Harbin Pharmaceutical Group, Bayer AG, GSK, GNC Holdings Inc, Bio Island, Nature's Bounty, High Change, Bluebonnet Nutrition, BioCalth, Others

Recent Developments in the Calcium Supplement Market

Purovitalis, which is a Dutch company dealing in the field of longevity supplements, released Calcium-AKG tablets in June 2024. The product enhances longevity, increases physical vitality, and boosts bones via slow release. Consumers experience energy boosts and alertness after consuming these tablets.

PlusPlus Lifesciences created Trimacare, which is a multi-micronutrient (MMN), in December 2023. The firm gained the patent for nationwide release in India. The product is gradually gaining acceptance in fertility centers, childcare, and hospitals throughout the nation.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides a thorough, detailed, and unbiased analysis of the global calcium supplement market, presenting historical demand data for the years 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the years 2024 to 2034.

The study provides compelling industry insights based on type (child and adult calcium supplements) and form (syrup, tablets, and powder) across several regions.

Key Segments of the Calcium Supplement Market

By Type:

The calcium supplement market is bifurcated on the basis of type into child and adult calcium supplements.

By Form:

Various product forms include syrup, tablets, and powder.

By Region:

The report examines the product demand across various continents like North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, and Oceania.

