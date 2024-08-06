AYR Wellness Launches Adult-Use Sales in Ohio

Adult customers in Ohio can now shop at AYR Cannabis Dispensaries in Woodmere, Goshen and Dayton

MIAMI, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYR Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“AYR” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator (“MSO”), today announced the launch of retail adult-use cannabis sales in Ohio, where individuals over the age of 21 with a valid government-issued photographic ID can now shop at AYR Dispensary locations in Woodmere, Goshen and Dayton.

AYR has the future right to ownership of all three dispensaries, subject to regulatory approval.

"The launch of adult-use cannabis sales in Ohio provides an excellent opportunity to expand access to new customers through our growing dispensary network in the Buckeye State,” said Julie Winter, SVP and Market GM for Ohio at AYR. “The people of Ohio spoke loudly with an overwhelming passage of Issue 2 back in November, making it clear that there is a strong appetite for tested and trusted cannabis products throughout the state. We now look forward to supporting our partners as they serve people of Ohio across the three AYR-branded dispensaries in the state as well as our robust wholesale presence.”

To explore AYR Wellness’s product offerings, discover discounts, find your nearest dispensary, or check their operating hours, please visit www.ayrdispensaries.com .

About AYR Wellness Inc.

AYR is a vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis business. The Company operates simultaneously as a retailer with 90+ licensed dispensaries and a house of cannabis CPG brands.

AYR is committed to delivering high-quality cannabis products to its patients and customers while acting as a Force for Good for its team members and the communities that the Company serves. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com.

