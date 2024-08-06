MSHS / Pacific Power Group Announces New Marine Service Center on Lake Union

Marine Center dedicated to engine repairs for the Lake Washington and surrounding areas

SEATTLE, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSHS / Pacific Power Group (PPG) is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest Marine Service Center located at 3133 Fairview Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102. This facility is strategically positioned on the shores of Lake Union, providing unparalleled access and convenience for boat owners and operators throughout the Seattle area and beyond.



David Santamaria, CEO of MSHS / PPG, expressed his enthusiasm about the new center: “We are excited to bring our industry-leading propulsion system services directly to the heart of Lake Union. This facility allows us to be in the funnel leading to Lake Washington, ensuring we can respond swiftly and effectively to all our customers’ engine service needs. We are committed to providing exceptional support to keep vessels on the water, where they belong.”

The Lake Union Marine Center is equipped to provide a wide range of marine propulsion system services, including overhauls, preventative maintenance, and repairs. The facility features a capacity to accommodate yachts up to 110 feet in length and 30 feet in beam, with the ability to haul out up to 40 tons. The center is also equipped with 50-amp shore power and offers a full suite of services from engine diagnostics to mobile support and emergency service.

Dan Miller, Lake Union General Manager, said, “We’ve served the marine and power generation community of Washington for over 60 years out of our Kent location and now we’re bringing our years of expertise right to the water.”

As an authorized service partner for MTU, Volvo Penta and Woodward with the ability to service many propulsion system types, MSHS / PPG continues to deliver the highest standards of repair and maintenance, ensuring customers benefit from their extensive expertise and support. This new center reinforces MSHS / PPG’s dedication to providing exceptional service right where customers need it most.

For more information about the Lake Union Marine Center and the services offered, visit pacificpowergroup.com or visit the new location.

About MSHS / Pacific Power Group

Pacific Power Group (PPG) is a leading sales and service provider of power solutions, specializing in marine and power generation applications. With over 60 years of experience, PPG offers new and remanufactured engines, parts, and services across the Western U.S. and Gulf Coast. Our team of highly trained technicians is dedicated to delivering unmatched service and support to ensure peak efficiency for all equipment.

MSHS provides technical expertise within your reach, from controls, actuation, safety, and control systems to new high-speed engine sales and high-, medium-, and low-speed engine services and support. MSHS specializes in power generation and distribution solutions for all types of prime-movers (diesel, gas, and dual-fuel engines; steam, gas, and hydro turbines; as well as solar, battery, and other micro-grid solutions). MSHS is the largest Woodward Channel Partner in the Americas, providing clients with unparalleled service and technical expertise from full-service workshops in the Gulf Coast, Pacific Northwest, and South Florida. MSHS creates value by integrating engine services and engineered solutions with world-class brands, making it your trusted partner for custom and turn-key solutions that reduce downtime while improving operational efficiency.

Media Contact: Jackie Herrera, Jackie.herrera@mshs.com