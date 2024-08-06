EDAP’s Focal One Robotic HIFU Platform to be Featured at 41st World Congress of Endourology and Uro-Technology Meeting (WCET 2024)

Semi-Live Focal One Procedure to be Conducted on August 15th at 5:00 pm (KST)





LYON, France, August 6, 2024 - EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that the Company’s leading robotic HIFU technology platform, Focal One, will be featured at the 41st World Congress of Endourology and Uro-Technology (WCET 2024) meeting, taking place in Seoul, South Korea, from August 12-16, 2024.

“Our leading Focal One platform continues to generate strong interest from the global urology community. EDAP’s significant presence at this year’s WCET 2024 meeting reflects the increasing trend amongst urologists for utilizing non-invasive HIFU technology for the management of prostate cancer,” said Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer of EDAP TMS. “In addition to providing hands-on Focal One simulations for urologists in attendance, this year’s WCET meeting will also feature a semi-live Focal One clinical procedure conducted by Dr. Tarik Benidir, Clinical Assistant Professor from the University of Florida.”

Semi-Live Focal One Procedure Details:

Presenter: Tarik Benidir, M.D., University of Florida

Session: Semi-Live Focal Therapy Surgeries

Presentation Title: “Focal One HIFU Ablation Treatment of Prostate Cancer”

Date/Time: Thursday, August 15th, 5:00 pm (KST)

WCET 2024 meeting link: https://meetings.association-service.org/wcet/2024/congress

About WCET 2024

The World Congress of Endourology and Uro-technology annual meeting is a forum for the worldwide advancement and dissemination of minimally- and non-invasive urologic surgical techniques including endoscopic surgery, percutaneous surgery, laparoscopy, robotic surgery, pediatric urology, reconstructive urology, focal therapy, active surveillance, and medical management to name a few. All of these treatment strategies have a salient role in the management of both benign and malignant urologic conditions. A conference of this magnitude serves as a venue for providing attendees with an extensive amount of information on new, improved and emerging minimally invasive treatments for a wide range of urologic diseases and conditions, with the purpose of increasing knowledge and competence throughout the globe. It is the goal of the Endourological Society members to seek to improve patient care by new innovations and discoveries to optimize treatment outcomes, while minimizing patient morbidity. The Endourological Society Executive Board, as well as the Education Committee, Research Committee and subspecialty Societies (SURS and Focal Therapy Society) meet regularly to assess the ongoing needs of urologists and other practitioners so as to structure this conference, by way of format and venue, to accomplish the goals of disseminating information about minimally invasive techniques, technologies and approaches. Responses from the members of the Endourological Society, meeting faculty, and attendees serve to influence the selection of specific topics and the structure of future meetings. Taken together, the over-riding goal of the 41st World Congress of Endourology and Uro-Technology meeting is to provide evidence-based pathways for the management of a wide range of urologic diseases with the focus on minimally invasive treatments.

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer. EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith® i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL). For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com, us.hifu-prostate.com and www.focalone.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) or Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which may be identified by words such as “believe,” “can,” “contemplate,” “could,” “plan,” “intend,” “is designed to,” “may,” “might,” “potential,” “objective,” “target,” “project,” “predict,” “forecast,” “ambition,” “guideline,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “expect” and “anticipate,” or the negative of these and similar expressions, which reflect our views about future events and financial performance. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including matters not yet known to us or not currently considered material by us, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will occur or that the objectives set out will actually be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the clinical status and market acceptance of our HIFU devices and the continued market potential for our lithotripsy and distribution divisions, as well as risks associated with the current worldwide inflationary environment, the uncertain worldwide economic, political and financial environment, geopolitical instability, climate change and pandemics like the COVID 19 pandemic, or other public health crises, and their related impact on our business operations, including their impacts across our businesses or demand for our devices and services.

Other factors that may cause such a difference may also include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in particular, in the sections "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Other than required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments. These forward-looking statements are based upon information, assumptions and estimates available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete.

