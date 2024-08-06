Government Communication hosts panel discussion on 30 Years of Women Excellence in Community Media, 8 Aug

As part of the Women’s Month celebrations, the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) together with Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) will host a panel discussion themed “30 Years of Women Excellence in Community Media Sector” under the Annual Women in Media and Communication flagship project. The project aims to advance issues affecting women in the media and community media sector since 2019.

The 2024 Women’s Month coincides with the 30 Years of Freedom and Democracy country milestone. The event brings together women in the community media sector to share their experiences and reflect on how they have overcome certain barriers and progressed to make a success of their careers.

Members of the Media are invited to cover the event scheduled as follows:

Date: Thursday, 08 August 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: Dinokeng Auditorium, Building 21, Tshwane University of Technology, Pretoria Campus.

Media RSVP: Bathabile Mthimunye 081 464 2665 bathabile@gcis.gov.za

Enquiries:

Tshegofatso Modubu, GCIS

Cell: 083 276 0786

Phaphama Tshisikhawe, TUT

Cell: 066 211 1441

