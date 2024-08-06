Submit Release
VPG Reports Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, today announced its results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter ended June 29, 2024.

Second Fiscal Quarter Highlights:

  • Revenues of $77.4 million decreased 14.8% from a year ago.
  • Gross profit margin was 41.9%, as compared to 42.6% reported a year ago.
  • Adjusted gross profit margin* was 41.9%, as compared to 42.7% reported a year ago.
  • Operating margin was 7.6%, as compared to 13.0% reported a year ago.
  • Adjusted operating margin* was 7.6%, as compared to 13.2% reported a year ago.
  • Diluted net earnings per share of $0.34 compared to $0.60 reported a year ago.
  • Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* of $0.31 compared to $0.58 reported a year ago.
  • EBITDA* was $11.5 million with an EBITDA margin* of 14.8%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $10.2 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 13.2%.
  • Cash from operating activities was $7.5 million with adjusted free cash flow* of $4.9 million.

Ziv Shoshani, Chief Executive Officer of VPG, commented, "Sales in the second quarter were 4.2% lower sequentially reflecting continued mixed trends across our markets. Our book-to-bill in the second quarter improved slightly to 0.95, reflecting orders of $73.5 million which declined slightly sequentially. Demand improved in some cyclical markets such as Steel and consumer, while orders were lower in portions of our Test & Measurement market, as well as in Avionics, Military & Space and our industrial markets, primarily due to project timing and continued cautious ordering by our distributor customers."

Mr. Shoshani said: "Given our strong balance sheet and solid cash flow, we are continuing to focus on cost-reduction initiatives while maintaining our ongoing strategic business development aimed at accelerating our long-term growth."

Second Fiscal Quarter and Six Month Financial Trends:

The Company's second fiscal quarter 2024 net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders were $4.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to $8.2 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in the second fiscal quarter of 2023.

In the six fiscal months ended June 29, 2024, net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders were $10.5 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, compared to $15.2 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, in the six fiscal months ended July 1, 2023.

The second fiscal quarter 2024 adjusted net earnings* were $4.2 million, or $0.31 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share*, compared to $8.0 million, or $0.58 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share* in the second fiscal quarter of 2023.

In the six fiscal months ended June 29, 2024, adjusted net earnings* were $9.8 million, or $0.73 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share*, compared to $15.0 million, or $1.10 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share* in the six fiscal months ended July 1, 2023.

Segment Performance:

The Sensors segment revenue of $28.9 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2024 decreased 20.4% from $36.3 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2023. Sequentially, revenue decreased 1.9% compared to $29.4 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease in revenues was primarily attributable to lower sales of precision resistors in the Test and Measurement and Avionics, Military and Space (AMS) markets, partially offset by increases in advanced sensors sales in the Other markets, mainly for consumer applications. Sequentially, the decrease primarily reflected lower sales of precision resistors in the Test and Measurement market, partially offset by increases in advanced sensors sales in the Other markets, mainly for consumer applications.

Gross profit margin for the Sensors segment was 38.3% for the second fiscal quarter of 2024. Gross profit margin decreased compared to 40.1% in the second fiscal quarter of 2023, and increased compared to 36.5% in the first fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to lower volume, partially offset by improved efficiencies and cost reduction programs. Sequentially, the higher gross profit margin was primarily due to improved efficiencies.

The Weighing Solutions segment revenue of $27.4 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2024 decreased 12.2% compared to $31.3 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2023 and was 4.8% lower than $28.8 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decline in revenues was mainly attributable to lower sales of load cells in our Other markets, primarily for precision agriculture and medical applications, and in our Industrial Weighing market. Sequentially, the decreases in revenues was primarily attributable to lower sales in the Transportation market.

Gross profit margin for the Weighing Solutions segment was 37.6% for the second fiscal quarter of 2024, which decreased compared to 38.7% in the second fiscal quarter of 2023, and decreased compared to 39.1% in the first fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and sequential decrease in gross profit margin were primarily due to lower volume.

The Measurement Systems segment revenue of $21.0 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2024 decreased 9.6% year-over-year from $23.3 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2023 and was 6.6% lower than $22.5 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to decreased revenue in the Steel and the Transportation markets. Sequentially, the decrease in revenue was primarily due to lower sales of Diversified Technical Systems Inc. ("DTS") products in the AMS and Transportation markets.

Gross profit margin for the Measurement Systems segment was 52.4%, compared to 51.8% (or 52.0% reflecting an adjustment to exclude $41 thousand of purchase accounting adjustment related to the DTS acquisition), in the second fiscal quarter of 2023, and 58.1% in the first fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year adjusted gross profit margin* was slightly higher due to favorable product mix. The sequentially lower adjusted gross profit margin* reflected lower volume with an unfavorable product mix.

Near-Term Outlook

“Given our backlog and the current market conditions, we expect net revenues to be in the range of $70 million to $78 million for the third fiscal quarter of 2024, at constant second fiscal quarter 2024 foreign currency exchange rates,” concluded Mr. Shoshani.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

We define “adjusted gross profit margin" as gross profit margin before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS acquisition. We define "adjusted operating margin" as operating margin before purchase accounting adjustment related to the DTS acquisition, and restructuring and severance costs. We define "adjusted net earnings” and "adjusted diluted net earnings per share" as net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders before purchase accounting adjustment related to the DTS acquisition, restructuring and severance costs, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and associated tax effects. We define "EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization before purchase accounting adjustment related to the DTS acquisition, restructuring and severance costs, and foreign currency exchange gains and losses. "Adjusted free cash flow" for the second fiscal quarter of 2024 is defined as the amount of cash generated from operating activities ($7.5 million), in excess of our capital expenditures ($2.6 million), net of proceeds, if any, from the sale of assets.

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because each presents what management views as our core operating results for the relevant period. The adjustments to the applicable GAAP measures relate to occurrences or events that are outside of our core operations, and management believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides a consistent basis to evaluate our operating profitability and performance trends across comparable periods. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in VPG’s financial statements presented in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q.

Conference Call and Webcast:

A conference call will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). To access the conference call, interested parties may call 1-833-470-1428 or internationally +1-404-975-4839 and use passcode 707756, or log on to the investor relations page of the VPG website at ir.vpgsensors.com. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call by calling toll-free 1-866-813-9403 or internationally 1-929-458-6194 and by using passcode 293501. The replay will also be available on the “Events” page of investor relations section of the VPG website at ir.vpgsensors.com.

About VPG:

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements:

From time to time, information provided by us, including, but not limited to, statements in this report, or other statements made by or on our behalf, may contain or constitute "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated.

Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, expected, estimated, or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; impact of inflation; potential issues respecting the United States federal government debt ceiling; global labor and supply chain challenges; difficulties or delays in identifying, negotiating and completing acquisitions and integrating acquired companies; the inability to realize anticipated synergies and expansion possibilities; difficulties in new product development; changes in competition and technology in the markets that we serve and the mix of our products required to address these changes; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; political, economic, and health (including pandemics) instabilities; instability caused by military hostilities in the countries in which we operate (including Israel); difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies, such as underutilization of production facilities, labor unrest or legal challenges to our lay-off or termination plans, operation of redundant facilities due to difficulties in transferring production to achieve efficiencies; compliance issues under applicable laws, such as export control laws, including the outcome of our voluntary self-disclosure of export control non-compliance; significant developments from the recent and potential changes in tariffs and trade regulation; our efforts and efforts by governmental authorities to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, such as travel bans, shelter-in-place orders and business closures and the related impact on resource allocations, manufacturing and supply chains; our status as a “critical”, “essential” or “life-sustaining” business in light of COVID-19 business closure laws, orders and guidance being challenged by a governmental body or other applicable authority; our ability to execute our new corporate strategy and business continuity, operational and budget plans; and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices that are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report or as of the dates otherwise indicated in such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:
Steve Cantor
Vishay Precision Group, Inc.
781-222-3516
info@vpgsensors.com

       
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.      
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations      
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)      
       
  Fiscal quarter ended
  June 29, 2024   July 1, 2023
Net revenues $ 77,359     $ 90,802  
Costs of products sold   44,952       52,090  
Gross profit   32,407       38,712  
Gross profit margin   41.9 %     42.6 %
       
Selling, general and administrative expenses   26,501       26,755  
Restructuring costs         162  
Operating income   5,906       11,795  
Operating margin   7.6 %     13.0 %
       
Other income (expense):      
Interest expense   (649 )     (1,079 )
Other   1,701       1,019  
Other income (expense)   1,052       (60 )
       
Income before taxes   6,958       11,735  
       
Income tax expense   2,316       3,384  
       
Net earnings   4,642       8,351  
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests   39       115  
Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $ 4,603     $ 8,236  
       
Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 0.34     $ 0.61  
Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 0.34     $ 0.60  
       
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   13,348       13,601  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   13,389       13,670  
               


       
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.      
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations      
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)      
       
  Six fiscal months ended
  June 29, 2024   July 1, 2023
Net revenues $ 158,142     $ 179,666  
Costs of products sold   90,641       103,755  
Gross profit   67,501       75,911  
Gross profit margin   42.7 %     42.3 %
       
Selling, general and administrative expenses   53,895       53,914  
Restructuring costs   782       278  
Operating income   12,824       21,719  
Operating margin   8.1 %     12.1 %
       
Other income (expense):      
Interest expense   (1,277 )     (2,076 )
Other   3,561       1,294  
Other income (expense)   2,284       (782 )
       
Income before taxes   15,108       20,937  
       
Income tax expense   4,634       5,604  
       
Net earnings   10,474       15,333  
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests   (20 )     133  
Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $ 10,494     $ 15,200  
       
Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 0.78     $ 1.12  
Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 0.78     $ 1.11  
       
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   13,376       13,593  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   13,428       13,661  
               


       
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.      
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets      
(In thousands)      
  June 29, 2024   December 31, 2023
  (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 84,128     $ 83,965  
Accounts receivable, net   49,926       56,438  
Inventories:      
Raw materials   35,799       33,973  
Work in process   28,549       26,594  
Finished goods   25,748       27,572  
Inventories, net   90,096       88,139  
       
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   17,007       14,520  
Total current assets   241,157       243,062  
       
Property and equipment:      
Land   4,121       4,154  
Buildings and improvements   72,406       72,952  
Machinery and equipment   131,392       131,738  
Software   9,945       9,619  
Construction in progress   10,802       11,379  
Accumulated depreciation   (141,485 )     (139,206 )
Property and equipment, net   87,181       90,636  
       
Goodwill   45,491       45,734  
Intangible assets, net   42,643       44,634  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   26,084       26,953  
Other assets   20,233       20,547  
Total assets $ 462,789     $ 471,566  
               


       
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.      
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets      
(In thousands)      
  June 29, 2024   December 31, 2023
  (Unaudited)    
Liabilities and equity      
Current liabilities:      
Trade accounts payable $ 11,284     $ 11,698  
Payroll and related expenses   17,649       18,971  
Other accrued expenses   21,541       22,427  
Income taxes   3,704       4,524  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   4,089       4,004  
Current portion of long-term debt   31,914        
Total current liabilities   90,181       61,624  
       
Long-term debt         31,856  
Deferred income taxes   3,509       3,490  
Operating lease liabilities   21,297       22,625  
Other liabilities   13,888       14,770  
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs   6,880       7,276  
Total liabilities   135,755       141,641  
       
Equity:      
Common stock   1,336       1,330  
Class B convertible common stock   103       103  
Treasury stock   (23,388 )     (17,460 )
Capital in excess of par value   202,765       202,672  
Retained earnings   192,560       182,066  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (46,365 )     (38,869 )
Total Vishay Precision Group, Inc. stockholders' equity   327,011       329,842  
Noncontrolling interests   23       83  
Total equity   327,034       329,925  
Total liabilities and equity $ 462,789     $ 471,566  
               


       
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.      
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows      
(Unaudited - In thousands)      
       
  Six Fiscal Months Ended
  June 29, 2024   July 1, 2023
Operating activities      
Net earnings $ 10,474     $ 15,333  
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   7,859       7,725  
Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment   (155 )     28  
Share-based compensation expense   953       1,229  
Inventory write-offs for obsolescence   1,163       1,049  
Deferred income taxes   483       507  
Foreign currency impacts and other items   (3,602 )     (1,557 )
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   4,925       (956 )
Inventories   (4,155 )     (5,697 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (2,733 )     2,726  
Trade accounts payable   1,081       (684 )
Other current liabilities   (1,293 )     (593 )
Other non current assets and liabilities, net   (841 )     (292 )
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs, net   (289 )     (606 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   13,870       18,212  
       
Investing activities      
Capital expenditures   (5,178 )     (6,874 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   347       12  
Net cash used in investing activities   (4,831 )     (6,862 )
       
Financing activities      
Purchase of treasury stock   (5,887 )     (420 )
Distributions to noncontrolling interests   (40 )     (46 )
Payments of employee taxes on certain share-based arrangements   (854 )     (825 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (6,781 )     (1,291 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (2,095 )     (100 )
Increase in cash and cash equivalents   163       9,959  
       
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   83,965       88,562  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 84,128     $ 98,521  
       
Supplemental disclosure of investing transactions:      
Capital expenditures accrued but not yet paid $ 972     $ 1,118  
Supplemental disclosure of financing transactions:      
Excise tax on net share repurchases accrued but not yet paid   41        
               


                     
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.                    
Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share    
(Unaudited - In thousands)                            
                               
  Gross Profit   Operating Income   Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders   Diluted Earnings Per share
Three months ended June 29,
2024		   July 1, 2023   June 29,
2024		   July 1, 2023   June 29,
2024		   July 1, 2023   June 29,
2024		   July 1, 2023
As reported - GAAP $ 32,407     $ 38,712     $ 5,906     $ 11,795     $ 4,603     $ 8,236     $ 0.34     $ 0.60  
As reported - GAAP Margins   41.9 %     42.6 %     7.6 %     13.0 %                
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments         41             41             41              
Restructuring costs                     162             162             0.01  
Foreign currency exchange gain                           (1,289 )     (794 )     (0.10 )     (0.05 )
Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items                           (836 )     (312 )     (0.06 )     (0.02 )
As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 32,407     $ 38,753     $ 5,906     $ 11,998     $ 4,150     $ 7,957     $ 0.31     $ 0.58  
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins   41.9 %     42.7 %     7.6 %     13.2 %                
                                               


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.                    
Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share    
(Unaudited - In thousands)                              
                               
                               
  Gross Profit   Operating Income   Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders   Diluted Earnings Per
share
Six fiscal months ended June 29,
2024		   July 1, 2023   June 29,
2024		   July 1, 2023   June 29,
2024		   July 1, 2023   June 29,
2024		   July 1, 2023
As reported - GAAP $ 67,501     $ 75,911     $ 12,824     $ 21,719     $ 10,494     $ 15,200     $ 0.78     $ 1.11  
As reported - GAAP Margins   42.7 %     42.3 %     8.1 %     12.1 %                
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments         90             90             90             0.01  
Restructuring costs               782       278       782       278       0.06       0.02  
Severance cost               347             347             0.03        
Foreign currency exchange gain                           (2,878 )     (856 )     (0.21 )     (0.06 )
Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items                           (1,074 )     (280 )     (0.08 )     (0.02 )
As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 67,501     $ 76,001     $ 13,953     $ 22,087     $ 9,819     $ 14,992     $ 0.73     $ 1.10  
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins   42.7 %     42.3 %     8.8 %     12.3 %                
                               


         
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.        
Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit by segment        
(Unaudited - In thousands)          
           
  Fiscal quarter ended
  June 29, 2024   July 1, 2023   March 30, 2024
Sensors          
As reported - GAAP $ 11,066     $ 14,549     $ 10,732  
As reported - GAAP Margins   38.3 %     40.1 %     36.5 %
As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 11,066     $ 14,549     $ 10,732  
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins   38.3 %     40.1 %     36.5 %
           
Weighing Solutions          
As reported - GAAP $ 10,310     $ 12,107     $ 11,266  
As reported - GAAP Margins   37.6 %     38.7 %     39.1 %
As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 10,310     $ 12,107     $ 11,266  
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins   37.6 %     38.7 %     39.1 %
           
Measurement Systems          
As reported - GAAP $ 11,031     $ 12,056     $ 13,094  
As reported - GAAP Margins   52.4 %     51.8 %     58.1 %
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments         41        
As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 11,031     $ 12,097     $ 13,094  
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins   52.4 %     52.0 %     58.1 %
                       


         
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.        
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA        
(Unaudited - In thousands)          
  Fiscal quarter ended
  June 29, 2024   July 1, 2023   March 30, 2024
Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $ 4,603     $ 8,236     $ 5,891  
Interest Expense   649       1,079       628  
Income tax expense   2,316       3,384       2,318  
Depreciation   2,992       2,933       3,016  
Amortization   924       934       927  
EBITDA   11,484     $ 16,566     $ 12,780  
EBITDA MARGIN   14.8 %     18.2 %     15.8 %
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments         41        
Restructuring costs         162       782  
Foreign currency exchange gain   (1,289 )     (794 )     (1,589 )
ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 10,196     $ 15,975     $ 12,320  
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN   13.2 %     17.6 %     15.3 %
                       

