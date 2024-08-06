Army Reserve ready, willing to provide acquisition support

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. –

Defense Contract Management Agency’s Army Reserve Element provides experienced and proficient acquisition professionals ready to deliver value to agency team members, taxpayers and warfighters.

Since signing a Memorandum of Agreement in 2022 that reestablished the relationship between DCMA and the Army Reserve Command to optimize mission effectiveness, ARE Soldiers have played an integral role in supporting the agency’s mission.

New initiatives within the element align with DCMA’s Line of Effort 2 to expand Department of Defense contract administration capabilities to deliver flexibility and enhanced acquisition decision-making, said Army Col. Lisa Hendrick, DCMA ARE special projects officer in charge.

“The ARE regularly supports DCMA missions but is available to provide more assistance,” she said. “The most significant initiative is to ensure our talent pool is accessible in GigEagle, the talent management platform, in order to increase the visibility of our skilled personnel to all DCMA personnel who require support to fulfill their missions.”

Many traditionally think of Reservists as one weekend a month, two weeks a year, and it’s been a challenge to overcome since the element here is available for much more, said Hendrick.

“The ARE is a nontraditional USAR unit with the flexibility to consolidate or conduct battle assemblies during the work week to support a mission,” she said. “Moreover, ARE Soldiers have the flexibility to support projects ranging from six months to three years.”

The flexibility ARE Soldiers provide helps DCMA meet warfighters’ needs at every stage of the procurement process, said Hendrick. The robust group of highly-trained acquisition professionals can support contract management offices, operational contracts, contingency contract administration, and aircraft operations.

“Operational excellence is a key component of DCMA ARE's performance maximization vision,” she said. “In order to achieve long-term improvement of acquisition capabilities, ARE leadership team offers team members opportunities to enhance their training in acquisition to broaden their knowledge and skills.”

The element regularly holds training meetings with their troops to ensure they maintain their acquisition certifications and Soldier readiness, said Army Lt. Col. Wanda Mundy, DCMA ARE special projects officer.

“This annual training enhances the ARE’s acquisition workforce with additional technical expertise and education, thereby strengthening their proficiency in carrying out the Army Reserves and DCMA mission,” she said. “Soldiers highly valued the learning opportunities and on-the-job experience. One of the most memorable experiences for our unit was during our annual training in 2022, when we collaborated with DCMA’s CMO in Phoenix, Arizona. The opportunity to work alongside the civilian workforce was truly invigorating for the ARE acquisition professionals, and we were able to effectively apply our acquisition skills to provide real-time assistance to the CMO.”

Army Sgt. 1st Class Tyson Ornelas said the annual training is vital to the element’s success.

“The ARE continues to excel in its warfighter support role by ensuring our soldiers are fully prepared to meet any mission for DCMA,” said Ornelas, a member of the ARE and a lead procurement specialist at DCMA. “This is achieved by providing certified personnel with up-to-date and relevant acquisition experience through hands-on training provided by DCMA ARE subject matter experts and attending courses from the Defense Acquisition University. The annual training attended by DCMA ARE keeps our acquisition professionals highly skilled and motivated to support the warfighter mission.”