Global Perishable Prepared Food Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Perishable Prepared Food Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Perishable Prepared Food Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The perishable prepared food market size is expected to see strongly grown in the next few years. It will grow to $150.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The perishable prepared food market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $101.06 billion in 2023 to $109.92 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to urbanization, the rise of dual-income households, the expansion of retail channels, the globalization of cuisine, and plant-based and alternative proteins.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The perishable prepared food market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $150.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to health and wellness trends, the rise of online food delivery services, the focus on premium and artisanal products, government initiatives and regulations, and changing consumer lifestyles.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Perishable Prepared Food Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2038&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Perishable Prepared Food Market

The expansion of the e-commerce industry is expected to propel the growth of the perishable prepared food market going forward. E-commerce refers to the exchange of goods and services or the sending of money or data over an electronic network, primarily the Internet. E-commerce facilitates the distribution of perishable prepared foods by offering a convenient platform for consumers to order and receive fresh meals, expanding market reach, and streamlining food delivery logistics.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/perishable-prepared-food-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the perishable prepared food market include AdvancePierre Foods, Ready Pac, Reser`s Fine Foods, Taylor Fresh Foods, Bakkavör Group, Nestlé S.A., Conagra Brands Inc., Tyson Foods.

New technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the perishable prepared food market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new packaging technologies such as Cascades Fresh to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Peeled or Cut Vegetables Fruits and Vegetables, Processed Food, Prepared Meals, and Other Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturing

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3) By Application: Confectionery and Bakery, Jams and Preserves, Fruit-based Beverages, Dairy, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the perishable prepared food market in 2023. The regions covered in the perishable prepared food market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa.

Perishable Prepared Food Market Definition

Perishable Prepared Food refers to the procedure of producing perishable prepared food including peeled or cut fruits and vegetables, processed food, and prepared meals. Perishable prepared food refers to those foods that are likely to spoil, decay, or become unsafe to consume if not refrigerated or frozen at low temperatures.

Perishable Prepared Food Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Perishable Prepared Food Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on perishable prepared food market size, perishable prepared food market drivers and trends, perishable prepared food market major players, perishable prepared food competitors' revenues, perishable prepared food market positioning, and perishable prepared food market growth across geographies. The perishable prepared food market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Milk And Butter Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/milk-and-butter-global-market-report

Food And Beverage Stores Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-and-beverage-stores-global-market-report

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/supermarkets-and-hypermarkets-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293