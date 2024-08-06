Global Patient Blood Management Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Patient Blood Management Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Patient Blood ManagementGlobal Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The patient blood management market size is expected to see strongly grown in the next few years. It will grow to $19.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The patient blood management market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $13.83 billion in 2023 to $14.86 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing number of surgical procedures, government initiatives, increasing demand for bloodless surgery, rising availability of blood substitutes, rising demand for quality healthcare.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The patient blood management market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $19.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to aging population, growing demand for blood, changing demographics, increasing focus on personalized medicine, growing demand for safe and effective blood transfusions, and increasing healthcare spending.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Patient Blood Management Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=3240&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Patient Blood Management Market

The increasing demand for blood transfusions is expected to propel the growth of the patient blood management market going forward. A blood transfusion is a medical procedure in which blood or specific blood components to a patient. Blood transfusions play a vital role in patient blood management (PBM) for performing surgeries, for the treatment of hemoglobin disorders and anemia, and in perioperative and preoperative planning.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/patient-blood-management-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the patient blood management market include Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Terumo Corporation, Immucor Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Macopharma.

Major companies operating in the patient blood management market are focusing on innovative products such as medical devices for blood transfusions to drive revenues in their market. Medical devices used in blood transfusions are designed to safely and efficiently transfer blood or blood products from donors to recipients.

Segments:

1) By Product: Instruments, Accessories, Reagents And Kits, Software

2) By Component: Plasma, Whole Blood, Red Blood Cells

3) By Application: Hospital, Clinic, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the patient blood management market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the patient blood management market share. The regions covered in the patient blood management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Patient Blood Management Market Definition

Patient blood management is a patient-focused, evidence-based, and systematic approach to optimizing the care of patients, who might need a blood transfusion, by optimizing patients’ blood, minimizing surgical blood loss, and harnessing the patient-specific physiological reserve of anemia thereby reducing the need for allogeneic blood transfusions.

Patient Blood Management Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Patient Blood Management Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on patient blood management market size, patient blood management market drivers and trends, patient blood management market major players, patient blood management competitors' revenues, patient blood management market positioning, and patient blood management market growth across geographies. The patient blood management market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Blood And Blood Components Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-and-blood-components-global-market-report

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-transfusion-diagnostics-global-market-report

Blood Collection Devices Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-collection-devices-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293