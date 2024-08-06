Hesai Group to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Monday, August 19, 2024

- Earnings Call Scheduled for 9:00 PM ET on August 19, 2024 -

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hesai Group (“Hesai,” “Hesai Technology” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HSAI), the global leader in three-dimensional light detection and ranging (lidar) solutions, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2024 unaudited financial results on Monday, August 19, 2024, after the close of U.S. markets.



The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on August 19, 2024 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 20, 2024).

For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please access the link provided below to complete the pre-registration and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.

Event Title: Hesai Group Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Pre-registration Link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10041047-ckjx89.html



Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.hesaitech.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately an hour after the conclusion of the call until August 27, 2024, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-855-883-1031 International: +61-7-3107-6325 Hong Kong, China: 800-930-639 China Mainland: 400-120-9216 Replay PIN: 10041047



About Hesai

Hesai is the global leader in three-dimensional light detection and ranging (lidar) solutions. The Company’s lidar products enable a broad spectrum of applications across passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle fleets (autonomous mobility). Hesai's technology also empowers robotics applications such as last-mile delivery robots and logistics robots in restricted areas. The Company’s commercially validated solutions are backed by superior research and development capabilities across optics, mechanics, electronics, and software. Hesai integrates lidar designs with an in-house manufacturing process, facilitating rapid product development while ensuring high performance, consistent quality and affordability. Hesai has established strong relationships with leading automotive OEMs, autonomous vehicle, and robotics companies worldwide, covering over 40 countries as of December 31, 2023.

