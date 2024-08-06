Global Automotive Airbags Silicone Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Automotive Airbags Silicone Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The automotive airbags silicone market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $902.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive airbags silicone market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $383.22 billion in 2023 to $452.56 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to mandatory safety regulations, automotive industry growth, focus on passenger safety, globalization of automotive supply chains, and rise in consumer expectations for safety features.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The automotive airbags silicone market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $902.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to autonomous and electric vehicle adoption, stricter emission standards, integration of advanced sensors, increasing demand for high-performance vehicle, shift towards smart materials.

Growth Driver Of The Automotive Airbags Silicone Market

The increasing automobile industry is expected to propel the growth of the automotive airbag silicone market going forward. The automobile industry encompasses the production, design, development, and sale of motor vehicles, ranging from cars and trucks to motorcycles, playing a pivotal role in global transportation and mobility. Increased vehicle production, compliance with safety regulations, consumer demand for safety features, technological advancements, and the emergence of electric and autonomous vehicles all contribute to the growing demand for automotive airbags and the silicone materials used in their production.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the automotive airbags silicone market include The Dow Chemical Company, Elkem Silicones LLC, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, Toray Industries Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Innovative airbag design with silicone rubber fabric coatings and seam sealants is an emerging trend in the automotive airbag silicone market. Silicone rubber fabric coatings and seam sealants help airbag design integrity to enhance occupant impact protection and safety.

Segments:

1) By Airbag Type: Cut-and-Sewn Seam-Sealed (CSSS), One-Piece-Woven (OPW)

2) By Airbag Position: Front, Knee, Curtain/Side, Other Airbag Positions

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, LCV, HCV

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive airbag silicone market in 2023. The regions covered in the automotive airbags silicone market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa.

Automotive Airbags Silicone Market Definition

Automotive airbags silicone offers thermal resistance, slip resistance, and crash protection. Because airbags generate heat, passengers in the car are at risk of being burned; therefore, applying a thin layer of silicone to the airbag will help protect the fabric from heat and prevent passenger burns.

