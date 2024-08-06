SINGAPORE, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 6, 2024.



OKX Wallet Announces Agni Finance Integration, Now Supports Nearly 500 DEXs

OKX Wallet has incorporated Agni Finance, a permissionless, AMM-based decentralized exchange, into its DEX aggregator - bringing its total number of supported DEXs to nearly 500. This integration aims to provide users with more optimal quotes and comprehensive liquidity, as well as a smoother trading experience.

As an aggregator of nearly 500 DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, OKX Wallet offers traders the following benefits:

Discover tokens on any chain: Find the newest tokens from 100+ chains

Full self-custody: Users maintain full control of their assets, unlike many trading bots that use a custodial centralized exchange

Zero fees: Trade with zero fees, unlike most trading bots that charge 1%

Use limit orders: Take profits at favorable prices using limit orders

Monitor liquidity: Track market movements, asset flows and transactions easily

Single-click bridging: Bridge across multiple chains (e.g. SOL > ETH, ETH > BASE_ETH, SOL > BTC) with just one click

Access from anywhere: Trade 500,000+ tokens via web, browser extension and mobile

Agni Finance, operating on the Mantle Network, a modular Ethereum layer-2 blockchain, supercharges spot trades with concentrated liquidity within preferred price ranges. This ensures hyperscale performance at low fees while maintaining high security standards inherited from Ethereum. With Agni Finance, users can discover innovative tokens, engage in secure decentralized trading and participate in an inclusive, community-governed ecosystem.

This announcement comes after the recent launch of 'Meme Mode' on OKX Wallet. This feature enables users to buy and sell Solana-based memecoins more intuitively and quickly by selecting preset amounts of SOL when swapping memecoins via third-party DEXs on OKX Wallet.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

