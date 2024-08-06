Global Addictions Therapeutics Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Addictions Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Addictions Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The addictions therapeutics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.56 billion in 2023 to $7.01 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased use of addictive substances such as alcohol, tobacco, and drugs, rising awareness and escalating prevalence of substance abuse disorders, legalization of marijuana in various states, increased funding and support for addiction treatment initiatives.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The addictions therapeutics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising drug awareness campaigns, emergence of synthetic drugs and new psychoactive substances, changing lifestyles and stress factors, expanding rehabilitation facilities, integration of telehealth services in addiction treatment.

Growth Driver Of The Addictions Therapeutics Market

Increasing consumption of alcohol is expected to propel the growth of the addiction therapeutics market going forward. Alcohol consumption refers to the process of drinking beverages containing ethyl alcohol. Addiction therapeutics are used to treat addiction concerning alcohol that encourage individuals to consume less alcohol by preventing the depressive effects of alcohol and promoting the balance between the excitatory and inhibitory neurotransmitters glutamate and gamma-aminobutyric acid in an individual that reduces alcohol cravings and alleviates symptoms and suppresses symptoms such as insomnia, anxiety, and restlessness reading alcohol withdrawal.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the addictions therapeutics market include Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Gilead Sciences Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Major companies operating in the addiction therapeutics market are developing innovative products such as drugs for cocaine use disorders (CUD) to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. Drugs for cocaine use disorders (CUD) are medications designed to help individuals who are struggling with cocaine addiction or dependence.

Segments:

1) By Drug Type: Buprenorphine, Naltrexone, Bupropion, Disulfiram, Nicotine Replacement Products, Varenicline, Other Drugs

2) By Treatment Type: Opioid Addiction Treatment, Alcohol Addiction Treatment, Nicotine Addiction Treatment, Other Substance Addiction Treatment

3) By Treatment Center: Inpatient Treatment Center, Residential Treatment Center, Outpatient Treatment Center

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Medical Stores, Other Distribution Channel

5) By Application: Public, Private, Government

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the addictions therapeutics market in 2023. The regions covered in the addictions therapeutics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Addictions Therapeutics Market Definition

Addiction therapeutics refers to medication, treatment, and management of various forms of addiction to help individuals overcome substance use disorders (SUDs) and other forms of addiction. It involves group and individual therapy sessions to prevent substance misuse.

Addictions Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Addictions Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on addictions therapeutics market size, addictions therapeutics market drivers and trends, addictions therapeutics market major players, addictions therapeutics competitors' revenues, addictions therapeutics market positioning, and addictions therapeutics market growth across geographies. The addictions therapeutics market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

