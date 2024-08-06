$21 Million ADB Grant to Expand Clean Energy Supply in Tajikistan

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (6 August 2024) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $21 million grant as additional financing to expand the supply of renewable energy in Tajikistan by further modernizing the Golovnaya hydropower plant.

“The electricity from the Golovnaya hydropower plant goes to national and regional grids, benefiting Tajikistan and neighboring countries,” said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov. “ADB’s support improves regional energy security, contributing to inclusive, sustainable economic growth and balanced regional development.”

The additional financing will replace the power generation unit 4 at the Golovnaya hydropower plant. Unit 4, which was not part of ADB’s original project approved in 2013, ceased operations in 2019 due to damage in its mechanical equipment.

ADB’s original project provided a $136 million grant to replace five of the plant’s six power generation units. It also rehabilitated switchyards at the Golovnaya hydropower plant, modernized the Vose substation, and constructed the Rudaki substation and a transmission line connecting the Rudaki and Vose substations in southern Tajikistan.

With the hydropower plant’s modernization, its installed capacity will increase from 240 megawatts in 2012 to 274 megawatts by 2026.

Tajikistan joined ADB in 1998. For 26 years, ADB has supported a wide range of sectors from strategic road and energy infrastructure to health, education, agriculture, urban development, public sector management and finance for a total of over $2.6 billion in assistance—including over $2 billion in grants.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.