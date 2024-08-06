Strategic Analysis Of The Global Amniotic Products Market 2024 - 2033

Amniotic Products Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Amniotic Products Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The amniotic products market, valued at $0.9 billion in 2023, is anticipated to expand to $0.98 billion by 2024, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. Despite challenges such as the global impact of COVID-19 and economic uncertainties, the market is set to grow to $1.37 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.5%, driven by increased adoption of amniotic products in various medical fields, rising demand for regenerative medicine, and a growing preference for non-invasive therapies.

Rising Demand in Surgical Procedures Fuels Market Growth

The increasing demand for surgical procedures is a primary factor driving the growth of the amniotic products market. Amniotic products, beneficial in surgical contexts for their tissue regeneration and healing properties, help reduce inflammation, expedite recovery, and decrease postoperative discomfort. For instance, the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) reported that approximately 262,893 bariatric surgeries were performed in 2021, underscoring the significant role of amniotic products in enhancing surgical outcomes.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key companies in the amniotic products market include Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, and many others. These companies are focused on product innovation to maintain their market positions. For example, Versea Health Inc. introduced the Biovance 3L ocular tri-layer human amniotic membrane in November 2022, aimed at improving wound healing and tissue growth.

Key Trends Shaping the Market

Several trends are shaping the amniotic products market, including continuous advancements in product technology, strong growth potential, and increasing regional dynamics. The impact of COVID-19 and a potential global recession are also influencing market developments. Additionally, there is significant growth in the target patient population and emerging economies that are contributing to the market's expansion.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Amniotic Membranes, Amniotic Suspensions

• By Application: Wound Care, Orthopedics, Ophthalmology, Other Applications

• By End-Use: Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Regional Insights: North America Leads the Market

North America was the largest market for amniotic products in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments and expanding medical infrastructure.

Amniotic Products Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Amniotic Products Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on amniotic products market size, amniotic products market drivers and trends, amniotic products market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The amniotic products market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

