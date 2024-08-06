Smart TV Global Market 2024 To Reach $279.59 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.9%

Smart TV Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart TV market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $200.18 billion in 2023 to $214.4 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to technological advancements, content streaming, user-friendly interfaces, high-quality displays, and internet accessibility.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The smart TV market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $279.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to 5g connectivity, content partnerships, smart home integration, gaming and cloud services.

Growth Driver Of The Smart TV Market

The increased internet penetration is expected to propel the growth of the smart TV market going forward. The Internet is a global network of interconnected computers and devices that allows the sharing of information and communication worldwide. Smart TVs use the internet to stream online content, access apps, and provide interactive features, enhancing the viewing experience with a wide range of digital entertainment options.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the smart TV market include Sony Corporation, LG Corporation, TCL Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation.

Major companies operating in the smart TV market are focused on developing a combination of mini-LED and Quantum Dot technology to gain a competitive edge in the market. The combination of mini-LED and Quantum Dot technology in smart TVs allows for enhanced display quality and color accuracy, resulting in a more immersive viewing experience.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: 4K UHD TV, Full HD TV, HDTV, 8K TV

2) By Panel Type: LCD, LED, OLED, QLED

3) By End User: Home, Offices, Education Institutions, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the smart TV market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the smart TV market. The regions covered in the smart TV market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Smart TV Market Definition

A smart TV is a digital TV that is connected to the internet and can stream various content from different applications, access streaming services, and connect to other wireless devices. Smart TV is used in homes, offices, and education sectors.

