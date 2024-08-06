PHILIPPINES, August 6 - Press Release

August 5, 2024 Bong Go visits San Jorge, Samar to promote community health initiatives and give support to BHWs, daycare workers and nutrition scholars Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has once again reminded Filipinos to strengthen bayanihan efforts in their communities and prioritize their health and well-being amid challenging times. On Saturday, August 3, Go visited San Jorge, Samar as part of the province's week-long festivities in anticipation of its Araw ng Samar celebration. During his visit, Go joined a gathering of community health frontliners to promote the importance of access to healthcare especially for disadvantaged sectors in the grassroots. Gathered at the San Jorge Municipal Covered Court, Go partnered with the provincial government to provide much-needed support to healthcare frontliners. In his speech, the senator reiterated the importance of working together for the betterment of their communities. "Ang importante po dito ay magtulungan lang po tayo at magmalasakit. Huwag tayong mawalan ng pag-asa dahil andito lang ang gobyerno palaging magseserbisyo at magmamalasakit sa inyo. Hindi namin kayo pababayaan," reaffirmed Go. "Pakiusap ko sa mga local officials, huwag ninyong pabayaan ang mga kababayan natin diyan, lalung-lalo na 'yung mga mahihirap, dahil kayo lang ang matatakbuhan nila," he continued. Go and his Malasakit Team distributed grocery packs, shirts, basketballs, volleyballs, vitamins, and snacks to 1,000 individuals, composed of Barangay Health Workers (BHW), daycare workers, and Barangay Nutrition Scholars (BNS). The senator also gave away bicycles, shoes, mobile phones, and watches to select beneficiaries. Meanwhile, through the collective efforts of Senator Go in partnership with fellow Senator Robin Padilla and the local government led by Governor Sharee Ann Tan, Congressmen Stephen James "Jimboy" T. Tan and Reynolds Michael Tan, Vice Governor Arnold Tan, Mayor Leoncio De Guia, and Vice Mayor Jay G. Bisnar, among others, financial assistance was given to each beneficiary. Go's advocacy also extends to the indispensable role of community health frontliners who act as the first point of contact for healthcare in their communities. To ensure fair compensation and benefits for these frontliners, he introduced Senate Bill No. 427, also known as the Barangay Health Workers Compensation. The proposed law aims to improve compensation benefits for BHWs if enacted into law and recognizes their invaluable contributions in delivering primary healthcare services, raising health awareness, and safeguarding the well-being of the community. It aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s call to prioritize the welfare of BHWs, especially given their significant contributions during the nation's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Go also authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11712 which grants mandatory continuing benefits and allowances to public and private healthcare workers (HCWs) during the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health emergencies. Just recently, Go renewed his call for the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to expedite the release of health emergency allowances for all qualified HCWs. Go also offered to help the residents and their loved ones with medical issues, advising them to visit the Malasakit Center at Samar Provincial Hospital in Catbalogan City for medical assistance supported by the government. The Malasakit Centers program was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, also known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go principally authored and sponsored in the Senate. The center is a one-stop shop designed to help poor and indigent patients by reducing their medical expenses to the lowest amount possible. The DOH has reported that the 166 Malasakit Centers have assisted more or less ten million underprivileged Filipinos, and the number continues to grow. "Magseserbisyo ako kahit saang sulok ng Pilipinas. Iyan po ang ipinangako ko sa inyo. Nais ko pong makapagbigay ng solusyon sa inyong mga problema at makapag-iwan po ng kaunting ngiti sa panahon ng inyong pagdadalamhati," Go concluded. Moreover, Go was instrumental in the passage of RA 11703 which shall establish the Samar Island Medical Center in Catbalogan City. The senator concluded his speech by reaffirming his commitment: "Ako na inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, ay patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo rin sa Diyos. At ito ang aking tanging bisyo--ang magserbisyo sa aking kapwa Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya." On the same day, Go helped more indigents, health workers, as well as cooperatives in Catbalogan City. He was also the guest speaker for Samar Educator's Day.