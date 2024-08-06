Bong Go deploys Malasakit Team to aid displaced workers in Basista, Pangasinan

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team, in coordination with Mayor Jolly Resuello, provided much-needed assistance to displaced workers in Basista, Pangasinan, on Friday, August 2.

In a video message, Go reiterated his support for efforts done by the government to uplift the poor and provide more livelihood opportunities in grassroot communities.

"Sa gitna ng ating mga pagsubok, nais kong ipaabot ang aking taos-pusong suporta at pag-asa para sa inyong lahat. Ang pamahalaan ay patuloy na gumagawa ng mga programang pro-poor upang matulungan ang bawat isa sa inyo, lalo na ang mga nawalan ng trabaho," affirmed Go.

"Huwag kayong mawalan ng pag-asa, sapagkat kami ay narito upang sumuporta at magserbisyo sa inyo. Patuloy tayong magkaisa at magtulungan, sapagkat ang ating layunin ay upang mapabuti ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino. Ang bisyo ko ay magserbisyo, at kasama ninyo ako sa bawat hakbang ng ating pagbangon," he further encouraged.

Dubbed as Mr. Malasakit for his compassion towards impoverished individuals, Go filed Senate Bill No. 420 to establish a short-term employment program for eligible individuals from underprivileged households. This proposed measure would create the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) with the primary objective of providing temporary employment opportunities to individuals who qualify as economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers.

To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide.

Go's Malasakit Team assisted 98 displaced workers gathered in Basista Municipal Auditorium and provided them with snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs. A pair of shoes was also given to a select recipient.

Moreover, through Go's collaboration with the local government and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), the beneficiaries also qualified for the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also encouraged residents to take advantage of the medical assistance offered at the Malasakit Centers in the province, located at Conrado F. Estrella Regional Medical and Trauma Center in Rosales and Region 1 Medical Center in Dagupan City.

The Malasakit Center, initiated by Go in 2018, aims to streamline the process of availing medical assistance programs by bringing together concerned government agencies under one roof.

The DOH reported that more or less ten million Filipinos benefitted from the 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide. Go principally authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019.

"Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," Go concluded.