August 5, 2024 Bong Go's Malasakit team aids displaced workers in Sudipen, La Union in support of programs providing livelihood opportunities for the poor Amid economic challenges, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go dispatched his Malasakit Team and coordinated with Congressman Francisco Ortega to provide relief and support to displaced workers in Sudipen, La Union on Friday, August 2. In his message, Go commended the local government for prioritizing their constituents and providing support to affected individuals and communities. "Yan naman ang aming sinumpaan na maglingkod sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aming makakaya. Ang bisyo ko ay magserbisyo sa kapwa kaya maraming salamat sa pagkakataon na ibinigay niyo sa akin para makapagserbisyo sa inyo," Go underscored. Meanwhile, in collaboration with Senator Go and the local government, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) also oriented the qualified recipients of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. The senator took the opportunity to commend DOLE for their proactive approach to addressing the challenges faced by disadvantaged and displaced workers. The TUPAD program, initiated by DOLE, aims to provide emergency employment and livelihood opportunities to those who have lost their jobs or sources of income due to crises. As a lawmaker, Go introduced Senate Bill No. 420, which aims for the establishment of a program designed to provide short-term employment opportunities to eligible individuals from disadvantaged rural households. Under the proposed legislation, the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) would be established if enacted into law to provide temporary employment options to individuals who qualify based on criteria such as economic hardship, poverty, displacement, or seasonal employment. Held at the municipal gymnasium, Go's Malasakit Team distributed snacks, shirts, vitamins, basketballs, and volleyballs to the 58 displaced workers. They also gave shoes to select recipients. Recognizing the importance of accessible and affordable healthcare services, Senator Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, has consistently advocated for the utilization of the Malasakit Center as a one-stop shop for medical assistance programs. In his remarks, Go urged residents to make use of the Malasakit Center located at Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center (ITRMC) in San Fernando City. Established by Go in 2018, the Malasakit Centers program aims to streamline the process of obtaining medical assistance by consolidating various government agencies under one roof. The program was later institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored. To date, 166 operational centers have helped around ten million Filipinos nationwide. "Minsan lang po tayong dadaan sa mundong ito kaya anumang tulong na pwede nating ihatid sa kapwa ay gawin na po natin ngayon. Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," Go ended.