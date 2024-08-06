MANIFESTATION OF SEN. BONG GO DURING THE SENATE COMMITTEE ON PUBLIC ORDER HEARING ON AUGUST 5

Re: ALLEGED UNNECESSARY AND EXCESSIVE FORCE USED BY THE PNP IN AN OPERATION UNDERTAKEN WITHIN THE PREMISES OF THE KOJC

Let me remind the PNP that in its operational procedures, only necessary and reasonable force should be used to accomplish the task of enforcing the law and maintaining peace and order. The operational manual of the PNP also states that the use of weapons (is) only in lethal approach and as a last resort if the suspect is "armed and dangerous" or if there is "unlawful aggression or intention to cause severe injury, serious bodily harm or death to police officers and other people".

Nitong nakaraang araw po, may mga reports na nakarating na meron pong mga naka-deployed po na SWAT team, PNP-SWAT team in full combat gear, naka full combat gear sila sa palibot ng central compound ng Kingdom of Jesus Christ sa Sasa, Davao City. Nagdulot ito ng panic, siyempre lalung-lalo na sa mga bata, sa mga estudyante, nagkaka-trauma po sila.

As Vice Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Public Order, hindi ba ang motto ng PNP is to protect and to serve? Serve who? Yun po ang katanungan natin. Alam niyo naman, sir, alam na alam niyo yan, noong panahon ni dating Pangulong Duterte na full support kami sa mga pulis, lalung-lalo na po sa line of duty, nakikipag patayan po kami sa inyo.

Isa po sa isinulong natin noon na doblehin ang sweldo ng ating mga pulis, uniformed personnel. We worked with various Executive agencies and the entire Congress na maisakatuparan ang pangakong binitawan. Dahil ako mismo ang nautusan ni dating Pangulong Duterte noon na ipaglaban ang uniformed personnel natin at hanggang ngayon full support po kami sa inyo. Mahal na mahal po namin ang Philippine National Police, ang armed forces, ang uniformed personnel.

Ang atin lang po ay sana maging non-partisan kayo, gawin niyo lang po ang inyong trabaho, protektahan ang karapatan ng Pilipino. Every operation should be conducted within the bounds of law.

Kawawa naman po yung ibang pulis na no choice kundi sumunod lang po sa utos sa taas. Alam kong maraming pulis ang professionals at magagaling. Alam niyo po yun. Andito lang kami na full support pero sana po ay maging maayos, maging patas at hindi maapektuhan, lalung-lalo na ang mga bata, yung mga batang nato-trauma po.

Wala naman pong terorista, hindi naman po siguro terorista ang hinahanap ninyo. Yun lang po. Maraming salamat, Mr. Chair. Pinapaalalahanan ko lang na gawin niyo po yung tama. Salamat po.