August 6, 2024 Bong Go urges PNP to uphold professionalism and remain free from politics as he questions alleged excessive force in operation at KOJC Compound During a Senate Committee on Public Order hearing on Monday, August 5, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go raised concerns regarding the Philippine National Police's (PNP) alleged use of excessive force during a police operation within the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Davao City. Go emphasized the importance of adhering to operational procedures that dictate the use of only necessary and reasonable force. "Let me remind the PNP that in its operational procedures, only necessary and reasonable force should be used to accomplish the task of enforcing the law and maintaining peace and order," said Go. The operation, conducted on June 10, aimed to serve an arrest warrant against KOJC leader Apollo Quiboloy. The operation involved over 100 police officers, including units from the PNP's Special Action Force and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group. These units were dispatched to four properties owned by Quiboloy in Davao City, Samal Island, and Sarangani Province to execute the warrants. Another maneuver by the law enforcement agencies on August 3 saw SWAT personnel once again stationed in strategic locations near the KOJC compound. There was public outcry over the methods employed by the police, particularly concerns about the impact on local residents, reports of traumatized children, and disruptions in local school classes. Go highlighted that the PNP's manual explicitly states that weapons should only be used as a last resort. "The operational manual of the PNP also states that the use of weapons (is) only in lethal approach and as a last resort if the suspect is 'armed and dangerous' or if there is 'unlawful aggression or intention to cause severe injury, serious bodily harm or death to police officers and other people'," Go added. Reports of a SWAT team deployed in full combat gear causing panic among residents, especially children, and students, were particularly troubling to the senator. "Nitong nakaraang araw po, may mga reports na nakarating na meron pong mga naka-deployed po na SWAT team, PNP-SWAT team in full combat gear, naka full combat gear sila sa palibot ng central compound ng Kingdom of Jesus Christ sa Sasa, Davao City. Nagdulot ito ng panic, siyempre lalung-lalo na sa mga bata, sa mga estudyante, nagkaka-trauma po sila," Go recounted. As Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Order, Go questioned whether the PNP's actions reflected its motto to protect and serve. "Alam niyo naman, sir, alam na alam niyo 'yan, noong panahon ni dating Pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte na full support kami sa mga pulis, lalung lalo na po sa line of duty, nakikipagpatayan po kami sa inyo," he said. He recalled the previous administration's strong support for police officers, particularly those in the line of duty, including efforts to double their salaries. "Isa po sa isinulong natin noon na doblehin ang sweldo ng ating mga pulis, uniformed personnel. We worked with various Executive agencies and the entire Congress na maisakatuparan ang pangakong binitawan," Go recounted. "Dahil ako mismo ang nautusan ni dating Pangulong Duterte noon (bilang Special Assistant) na ipaglaban ang uniformed personnel natin at hanggang ngayon full support po kami sa inyo. Mahal na mahal po namin ang Philippine National Police, ang armed forces, ang uniformed personnel," he explained. With this, Go urged the police to maintain a non-partisan approach and adhere strictly to the rule of law, highlighting the difficult position of police officers who must follow orders from above. "Ang atin lang po ay sana maging non-partisan kayo, gawin niyo lang po ang inyong trabaho, protektahan ang karapatan ng Pilipino. Every operation should be conducted within the bounds of law," he said. He expressed his continued support for the police force but emphasized the need for fairness and sensitivity in their operations, particularly to avoid traumatizing children. "Kawawa naman po 'yung ibang pulis na no choice kundi sumunod lang po sa utos sa taas. Alam kong maraming pulis ang professionals at magagaling. Alam niyo po yun. Andito lang kami na full support pero sana po ay maging maayos, maging patas at hindi maapektuhan, lalung-lalo na ang mga bata, 'yung mga batang nato-trauma po," added Go. Finally, Go reminded the police of their duty to act correctly: "Wala naman pong terorista, hindi naman po siguro terorista ang hinahanap ninyo. Yun lang po. Maraming salamat, Mr. Chair. Pinapaalalahanan ko lang na gawin niyo po yung tama. Salamat po."