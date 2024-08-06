Satellite-Based Earth Observation Global Market 2024 To Reach $9.03 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.8%

Satellite-Based Earth Observation Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The satellite-based earth observation market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.14 billion in 2023 to $6.68 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to government investments in space programs, increasing need for environmental monitoring, growth in agriculture and forestry applications, rising demand for disaster management solutions, and expanding defense and intelligence applications.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The satellite-based earth observation market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing demand for geospatial data analytics, increasing adoption of satellite-based services by commercial industries, rise in climate change monitoring requirements, expansion of satellite constellations, and development of small satellites for earth observation.

Growth Driver Of The Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market

The increasing number of satellite launches is expected to propel the growth of the satellite-based earth observation market going forward. A satellite refers to a device launched into orbit around Earth or another celestial body for various purposes, including collecting information, navigation, and scientific research. Satellites are equipped with sensors to monitor and capture images of the Earth's surface for multiple uses, including weather forecasting and environmental and climate change monitoring.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the satellite-based earth observation market include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corp., Airbus SE, BAE Systems PLC, Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the satellite-based earth observation market. Major companies operating in the satellite-based earth observation market are focused on developing technically advanced solutions to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Earth Observation (EO) Data, Value Added Services

2) By Satellite Orbit: Low Earth Orbit, Medium Earth Orbit, Geostationary Orbit

3) By Technology: Optical, Synthetic Aperture Radar

4) By Payload Type: Satellite Communications (SATCOM), Electro-Optical Or Infra-Red (EO Or IR), Communication, Imaging, Navigation

5) By End-User: Defense And Intelligence, Infrastructure And Engineering, Agriculture, Energy And Power, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the satellite-based earth observation market in 2023. The regions covered in the satellite-based earth observation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market Definition

Satellite-based earth observation refers to satellites orbiting around the Earth to view, observe, and identify environmental change, map making, and other applications. The process utilizes remote sensing techniques to collect information on the Earth's chemical, physical, and biological aspects.

Satellite-Based Earth Observation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Satellite-Based Earth Observation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on satellite-based earth observation market size, satellite-based earth observation market drivers and trends, satellite-based earth observation market major players, satellite-based earth observation competitors' revenues, satellite-based earth observation market positioning, and satellite-based earth observation market growth across geographies. The satellite-based earth observation market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

