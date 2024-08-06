Alpha Glucosidase Inhibitors Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Alpha Glucosidase Inhibitors Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Alpha Glucosidase Inhibitors Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The alpha glucosidase inhibitors market has experienced significant growth in recent years, expanding from $4.22 billion in 2023 to an expected $4.58 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This growth has been driven by increased diabetes incidence, heightened awareness of diabetes management, advancements in treatment strategies, and a preference for oral antidiabetic medications. As the market continues to grow, it is forecasted to reach $6.11 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.5%, due to the emphasis on early intervention, a rising geriatric population, global healthcare initiatives for diabetes control, and integration into combination therapies.

Aging Population Driving Market Growth

The growing aging population is a key driver for the alpha glucosidase inhibitors market. As this demographic trend continues, the need for effective diabetes management becomes more critical. Alpha glucosidase inhibitors help manage blood glucose levels by delaying carbohydrate absorption, a crucial function for older individuals. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global population of people aged 60 and older is expected to double by 2050, reaching 2.1 billion, further driving market growth.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the alpha glucosidase inhibitors market include Pfizer Inc., Roche, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi AS, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca Plc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Eli Lilly and Company, among others. Product innovation is a key trend, with companies developing new products to maintain market positions. For instance, TheracosBio received FDA approval for Brenzavvy (bexagliflozin) in January 2023, a unique oral inhibitor of sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) for type 2 diabetes management.

Market Segments

• Type: Dumping Syndrome, Type 2 Diabetes

• Drug Class: Acarbose, Miglitol, Voglibose

• Constituent: Glucoamylase, Isomaltase, Maltase, Sucrase

• Distribution Channel: Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North America Leads the Market

North America dominated the alpha glucosidase inhibitors market in 2023. The Middle-East is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The detailed report provides insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Alpha Glucosidase Inhibitors Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Alpha Glucosidase Inhibitors Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on alpha glucosidase inhibitors market size, alpha glucosidase inhibitors market drivers and trends, alpha glucosidase inhibitors market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The alpha glucosidase inhibitors market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

