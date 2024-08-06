Global Rice Bran Derivatives Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Rice Bran Derivatives Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rice bran derivatives market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.8 billion in 2023 to $7.31 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to an increase in health-conscious consumer trends, growth in the food and beverage industry, rising awareness of nutritional benefits, expansion of the cosmetics industry, and globalization of trade.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The rice bran derivatives market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand for natural and organic products, expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, increased use of rice bran derivatives in animal feed, rising popularity of functional foods, and evolving dietary preferences.

Growth Driver Of The Rice Bran Derivatives Market

The increasing demand for the food and beverage industry is expected to propel the growth of the rice bran derivatives market going forward. The food and beverage industry refers to all businesses that handle the processing, packaging, and distribution of uncooked food products, freshly prepared foods, and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages. In the food and beverage industry, rice bran can be employed as a bioactive component transporter, flavor enhancer, and oil extraction.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the rice bran derivatives market include Cargill Incorporated, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Wilmar International Ltd., Doosan Corp., Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co. Ltd.

Major companies in the rice bran derivatives market are focused on developing health-promoting supplements, such as natural antioxidants, to provide an effective solution and gain a competitive edge in the market. A natural antioxidant is a substance that inhibits oxidation and counteracts the damaging effects of free radicals in the body, promoting overall health.

Segments:

1) By Product: Rice Bran Oil, Rice Bran Meal

2) By Application: Food And Beverages, Animal Feed, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Biofuel, Pharmaceuticals And Nutraceuticals, Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Industrial, Retail

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the rice bran derivatives market in 2023. The regions covered in the rice bran derivatives market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Rice Bran Derivatives Market Definition

Rice bran derivatives refer to various products produced from the rice milling process's nutrient-rich byproduct, the bran of rice. Rice bran derivatives supply nutrients and bioactive chemicals with positive health effects such as glycemic management, hypocholesterolemia, hypotensive and anti-inflammatory properties, and aiding bowel function.

Rice Bran Derivatives Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Rice Bran Derivatives Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on rice bran derivatives market size, rice bran derivatives market drivers and trends, rice bran derivatives market major players, rice bran derivatives competitors' revenues, rice bran derivatives market positioning, and rice bran derivatives market growth across geographies. The rice bran derivatives market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

