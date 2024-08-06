MPD Searching for Suspect in Southeast Residential Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a Burglary One offense in Southeast.

On July 21, 2024, at approximately 1:05 p.m., the suspect entered an occupied house in the 100 block of Wayne Place, Southeast. Once inside, the suspect took a television then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below and in this video: https://youtu.be/U-mg0laesBU

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24112504

###