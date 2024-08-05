Arrest Made in Southeast Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in an armed robbery in Southeast.

On Sunday, August 4, 2024, at approximately 8:19 p.m., officers responded for an armed robbery that took place in the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The victim was outside of the location when they were approached by five suspects. One of the suspects brandished a firearm, while two other suspects assaulted the victim. The suspects took property from the victim then fled the scene. The victim was treated on scene by DC Fire and EMS for non-life-threatening injuries.

Responding officers located one of the suspects nearby and placed them under arrest. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 43-year-old Donta Taylor of Bowie, Md was charged with Armed Robbery and Simple Assault.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24119625

