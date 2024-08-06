Submit Release
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notice of Results and Investor Presentation

ST HELIER, Jersey, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or the "Company") expects to publish its operating and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 on Monday, August 12, 2024.

A remote presentation for analysts and investors will be held on the same day, at 2:00pm London time, followed by an opportunity to ask questions.

A presentation of the results for the quarter and outlook for Caledonia will be available on Caledonia's website (www.caledoniamining.com).

Conference Call Details

When: Aug 12, 2024 02:00 PM London

Topic: Q2 2024 Results Call for Investors

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://caledoniamining.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6nZkgdqIQ4SXIdf7a_CLxg

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall		 Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
   
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie		 Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
   
Panmure Liberum Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Matt Hogg
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
   
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Julia Tilley
Elfie Kent
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
   
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
   
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
   
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

