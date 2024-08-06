ACE Pacific and CyCraft Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Cybersecurity in APAC

ACE Pacific Group, a leading value-added cybersecurity distributor in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, has announced a strategic partnership with CyCraft Technology Corporation, a leading provider of AI-driven Managed Detection and Response for Endpoints, Identities and External Attack Surfaces. This collaboration aims to strengthen cybersecurity resilience across the APAC region by offering advanced cybersecurity solutions.

Malaysia, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACE Pacific Group, a leading value-added cybersecurity distributor in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, has announced a strategic partnership with CyCraft Technology Corporation, a leading provider of AI-driven Managed Detection and Response for Endpoints, Identities and External Attack Surfaces. This collaboration aims to strengthen cybersecurity resilience across the APAC region by offering advanced cybersecurity solutions.

A New Paradigm in Cyber Defense

This partnership enables ACE Pacific to distribute CyCraft’s cutting-edge cybersecurity products and services across the APAC region. CyCraft is renowned for its innovative approach to defend cybersecurity, leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning on a comprehensive platform, XCockpit, to manage attack surfaces. XCockpit effectively addresses internal and external threats through AI-driven privileged accounts management, as well as endpoint threat detection, response, and prevention.

Strengthening APAC Cybersecurity

The collaboration between ACE Pacific and CyCraft comes at a crucial time, as the APAC region faces increasing cybersecurity threats. By integrating CyCraft’s advanced technology with ACE Pacific’s extensive network and expertise, the partnership aims to provide businesses with robust cybersecurity defenses, ensuring better protection of their digital assets.

Key Solutions Offered

AI-Driven Security Posture Management : Conduct AI-generated impact analyses of privileged accounts, foresee hackers' attack paths, and discern enterprise privileged perimeters.

: Conduct AI-generated impact analyses of privileged accounts, foresee hackers' attack paths, and discern enterprise privileged perimeters. EDR and Incident Response : Enhance team productivity with event-oriented analyses and autonomous case management, replacing the traditional reactive alert-response model.

: Enhance team productivity with event-oriented analyses and autonomous case management, replacing the traditional reactive alert-response model. Discern Security Vulnerabilities: Obtain visual analyses of external attack surfaces, manage exposed services and digital assets continuously, and gain awareness of enterprise cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Executive Insights

"Partnering with CyCraft allows us to offer our customers unparalleled cybersecurity solutions," said Danny Tan, the ACE Pacific Group APAC Director. "Their innovative technology aligns with our mission to enhance cybersecurity across the region, especially as digital applications continue to expand."

CyCraft’s CEO Benson Wu added, "We are excited to collaborate with ACE Pacific. This partnership enables us to expand our reach in the APAC region and help organizations defend against evolving cyber threats. We have deep insights into the government, semiconductor, and finance industries. We believe ACE Pacific's customers will benefit greatly from our solutions."

About ACE Pacific Group

ACE Pacific Group has established a strong working relationship with leading security vendors in the United States, Europe, and Taiwan to market a complete range of interoperable cybersecurity solutions in APAC. As a Value-Added Distributor and Support Centre for our products, it offers advanced and cost-effective solutions that best meet customers’ business needs.

About CyCraft Technology Corporation

CyCraft is a cybersecurity company founded in 2017, focusing on autonomous AI technology. Headquartered in Taiwan, it has subsidiaries in Japan and Singapore. CyCraft provides professional cybersecurity services to government agencies, police and defense forces, banks, and high-tech manufacturers throughout the Asia-Pacific region. It has received strong backing from the CID Group and Pavilion Capital, a Temasek Holdings Private Limited subsidiary. CyCraft has also been recognized by leading international research organizations such as Gartner, IDC, and Frost & Sullivan, receiving numerous awards locally and internationally.

Name: Kate Wu Email: kate.wu@cycraft.com Job Title: Senior Marketing Communication Manager