Global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The psoriatic arthritis treatment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.93 billion in 2023 to $12 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased diagnosis, rising prevalence of psoriatic arthritis, increasing awareness of psoriatic arthritis and its treatments, expanding range of approved psoriatic arthritis treatments, government support for research and development, increased investment from pharmaceutical companies.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The psoriatic arthritis treatment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $17.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized medicine, emerging biologics and small molecules, expanding treatment options, global aging population.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=3458&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market

The increase in healthcare spending is expected to propel the growth of the psoriatic arthritis treatment market going forward. Healthcare spending, also known as healthcare expenditure, refers to the financial resources allocated to support the provision of healthcare services, products, and programs within a specific country, region, or healthcare system. Healthcare spending supports the diagnostic process by funding medical appointments, laboratory tests, and imaging studies. Patients with PsA often undergo a comprehensive evaluation to confirm the diagnosis, determine the extent of joint involvement, and assess any associated comorbidities.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/psoriatic-arthritis-treatments-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the psoriatic arthritis treatment market include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Astellas BioPharma K.K., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation.

Major companies operating in the psoriatic arthritis treatment market are receiving approvals for new drugs such as Cosentyx to increase their profitability in the market. Cosentyx is a drug used to treat autoimmune diseases such as non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and enthesitis-related arthritis.

Segments:

1) By Drug Class: Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS), Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs), Biologics, Other Drug Classes

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Topical

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the psoriatic arthritis treatment market in 2023. The regions covered in the psoriatic arthritis treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Definition

Psoriatic arthritis treatment refers to a method of treatment or drug used to stop or lessen a chronic inflammatory disease of the joints and the areas where tendons and ligaments attach to the bones (entheses). This treatment focuses on controlling skin involvement and treating joint pain and disability.

Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on psoriatic arthritis treatment market size, psoriatic arthritis treatment market drivers and trends, psoriatic arthritis treatment market major players, psoriatic arthritis treatment competitors' revenues, psoriatic arthritis treatment market positioning, and psoriatic arthritis treatment market growth across geographies. The psoriatic arthritis treatment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/orthobiologics-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Hydroxychloroquine Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hydroxychloroquines-global-market-report

Microbiome Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microbiomes-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293