Police introduces Northern Cape Provincial Commissioner as part of commemorating Women’s Month

As the country commemorates Women’s Month, the South African Police Service joins the nation in paying tribute to women within its ranks.

Today, we introduce the nation to the Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in the Northern Cape, Lieutenant General Koliswa Constance Otola.

Lieutenant General Otola was appointed into this role on 1 August 2022.

In this role she oversees and manages all uniformed police officers , detectives , crime intelligence and Public Service Act personnel at specialised units, twenty four (24) provincial components, five (5) districts and ninety two (92) stations.

With over 35 years’ service, she has spent the majority of her years as a detective where she started her career path in 1991 at the Detective Service in Berlin in the Eastern Cape. She worked her way up the ranks and was promoted to the level of Major General responsible for Crime Detection of the Northern Cape in 2016 before taking over as the head of the Province.

Under her watch , Illicit mining activities were dealt a tremendous blow where in one operation over 860 undocumented foreign nationals were apprehended for the commission of illicit mining activities in the Kleinzee area in the Namakwa District as well the discovery of uncut diamonds and confiscation of cash valued at R1,6 million rand in September 2023.

The drug trade continues to be restricted after 72 drug related investigations have been recorded and over 4 000kg of drugs seized.

Lieutenant General Otola continues to supervise and monitor the execution of Operation Shanela. To date 57 659 perpetrators have been apprehended, including 2 843 undocumented foreign nationals.

Poachers who strip the province of treasured endangered species, have been stopped in their tracks. Recently five (5) poachers were nabbed with endangered plants to the value of R2,7 million in their possession.

Twenty seven (27) life sentences have been secured by detectives, of which twenty three (23) were for crimes committed against women and children in the past financial year.

More recently a hijacked truck was recovered, that led to the arrest of six (6) perpetrators and confiscation of stolen goods valued at over R2 million.

She has pledged to continue to serve the community of the Northern Cape with vigour, equality and objectivity.

Lieutenant General Otola is a devout prayer warrior who conducts herself with compassion and composure.

Her message to upcoming female leaders is the following:

“Don’t be afraid of being outnumbered. Eagles fly alone. Pigeons flock together. Always aim for the stars.”

She holds a National Diploma in Police Administration and a B Tech Degree in Policing.

Compiled by Colonel Ehlers

Media enquiries:

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe

Cell: 082 040 8808