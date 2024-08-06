Protein Labeling Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Protein Labeling Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Protein Labeling Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The protein labeling market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.35 billion in 2023 to $2.58 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for protein-based therapeutics, growing adoption of proteomics research, expanding range of applications for protein labeling, rising awareness of the benefits of protein labeling, increasing availability of skilled labor, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The protein labeling market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized medicine, point-of-care (POC) testing, growth in proteomics, increased funding and investment in life sciences, rising healthcare expenditure.

Growth Driver Of The Protein Labeling Market

The growth in clinical research is expected to propel the growth of the protein labeling market going forward. Clinical research refers to a branch of medical and scientific research that involves the study of human subjects to better understand and improve healthcare, diagnose diseases, and develop new treatments or therapies. Clinical research is integral to the development and validation of protein labeling techniques, which are essential for understanding disease mechanisms, diagnosing conditions, developing therapeutics, and monitoring treatment responses.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the protein labeling market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., General Electric Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Agilent Technologies Inc.

Major companies operating in the protein labeling market are innovating new technologies such as KerryNutri Guide to increase their profitability in the market. KerryNutri Guide is a new technology that aids producers in improving the nutritional profile of their goods and adhering to different front-of-pack rules.

Segments:

1) By Product: Reagents, Protein, Enzymes, Probes/ Tags, Monoclonal Antibodies

2) By Labeling Method: In-vitro Labeling, In-vivo Labeling

3) By Application: Cell Based-Assay, Fluorescence Microscopy, Immunological Techniques, Mass Spectrometry, Protein Micro Assay

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the protein labeling market in 2023. The regions covered in the protein labeling market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Protein Labeling Market Definition

Protein labelling refers to the process of detecting or purifying the labelled protein and its binding partners by using the proper molecular labels. Most biological research uses one of three basic categories of protein labels: biotin, enzyme conjugates, or fluorescence probes.

